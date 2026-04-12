Mississippi's Largest Artificial Reservoir Is A Fishing Haven With Scenic Campgrounds And Uncrowded Beaches
With 18 state fishing lakes scattered throughout the Magnolia State, anglers have several playgrounds to choose from. You can set your rod on Mississippi's deepest inland lake, Okhissa, with clear waters and beauty, or make your way to the woodland wonderland of Paul B. Johnson State Park to fish at Geiger Lake. If you're exploring the state's northern region, you'll come across a fishing haven on the shores of Mississippi's largest artificial reservoir. Teeming with a variety of fish, Sardis Lake gives you the opportunity to enjoy 98,520 acres of water surface, spanning across Panola, Lafayette, and Marshall counties. A reservoir this vast has a total capacity of 1,512,000 acre-feet, while its basin has a maximum depth of 76 feet.
From full-service RV sites to rustic tent camping, Sardis Lake caters to every outdoor enthusiast's preference. Visitors have their pick of nine campgrounds around the shoreline. Not only that, but you can also have a waterfront stay at John W. Kyle State Park, which provides quick access to the lake. You can cruise on the water, unwind at the day-use areas, hike the trails, and relax on the sand — with so much space, you can easily claim your own area. Leave behind the crowds and have a tranquil lakeside day all to yourself.
You can swap your fishing rod for a rifle or bow here, too. The surrounding vegetation is home to white-tailed deer, rabbits, bobwhite quails, and other creatures. The Upper Sardis Wildlife Area includes a 3,840-acre portion designated exclusively for foot-travel hunting. If all these activities have you excited, then hop in your car and drive about 1.5 hours from either Southaven or Memphis, Tennessee. If you're coming from Jackson, it takes a little under three hours by car.
Set up camp at Sardis Lake, Mississippi
The serenity of a lakefront view in the morning is an incredible feeling, and Sardis Lake has multiple campgrounds for you to experience exactly that. You can opt for a full-hookup spot, a standard site, or a true primitive stay. Those who are on the southern shore of Sardis Lake can book a site at the Clear Creek Campground for $24 per night (at the time of writing). The 76 sites here come with water spigots and bathroom facilities. Campers can have picnics at shelters, cool off at the designated swimming beach, use the playground, and take advantage of other amenities.
From the total, two campsites here are ADA-accessible, while 10 are primitive sites that operate on a first-come, first-served basis — the latter only have a picnic table and a grill. If you secured one of these sites, it's useful to come equipped with clever DIY camping hacks that can improve your outdoor adventure. Another option is getting a spot at the Oak Grove Campground. This zone is located at the southernmost tip of the lake, with 82 sites spread across several loops. With a rate of $30 a night, Oak Grove is equipped with 50-amp electric and full hookups, flush toilets, shower facilities, a dump station, as well as picnic tables, grills, and fire rings.
Also on the southern part is Hurricane Landing, near the Sardis Waterfowl Refuge. This smaller, year-round camping zone has only 19 sites that cost $24 a night. Here, guests have access to a boat launch, seasonal drinking water, picnic shelters, restrooms, and a playground. These campgrounds are only a few of the numerous options around the lake. You can also check out Pat's Bluff Campground, Sleepy Bend, Beach Point, and John W. Kyle State Park's campground.
Hit the beaches and cast a line at Sardis Lake, Mississippi
The best part about vacationing on a massive lake is that even if it's full of people, you'll always find a quiet beach. Sardis is divided into the scenic Upper Lake and the leisure-focused Lower Lake. There aren't any official, maintained beaches along the Upper Lake shoreline. The Lower Lake, on the other hand, has three areas: Cypress Point, Paradise Point, and Main Beach. You can borrow a life jacket from the stations at any swimming site. The Sardis Lake Marina is located at the Lower Lake, where you can rent out pontoon and tritoon boats for the day and have a meal at Rafters On The Water.
Speaking of boats, there are several ramps on the lake. You can launch your vessel from Coontown, Engineer Point, Pat's Bluff, Cole's Point, Hurricane Landing, Clear Creek, and Wyatt Crossing — the ramp at Teckville provides ADA-accessible features. For anglers, Sardis Lake offers abundant crappie, largemouth bass, bream, and catfish. Expect the highest catch rates during the spring and fall months. Falling water forces fish out of the banks towards the center, where it's best to cast your line. However, when the water is rising, stick to the shallower areas for a better yield.
Those interested in catching crappie should set their bait in the shallow bays, especially during the spring. If you have largemouth bass in mind, they usually swim in the coves in the spring, then move to the main reservoir in the summer. Other catches include bluegill, redear sunfish, and white bass. Sardis Lake also has biking and hiking paths for adventures on land, which range from short nature walks like the Sandstone Nature Trail to the longer and more challenging Clear Creek Mountain Bike Trail.