Mississippi's Largest Artificial Reservoir Is A Fishing Haven With Scenic Campgrounds And Uncrowded Beaches

With 18 state fishing lakes scattered throughout the Magnolia State, anglers have several playgrounds to choose from. You can set your rod on Mississippi's deepest inland lake, Okhissa, with clear waters and beauty, or make your way to the woodland wonderland of Paul B. Johnson State Park to fish at Geiger Lake. If you're exploring the state's northern region, you'll come across a fishing haven on the shores of Mississippi's largest artificial reservoir. Teeming with a variety of fish, Sardis Lake gives you the opportunity to enjoy 98,520 acres of water surface, spanning across Panola, Lafayette, and Marshall counties. A reservoir this vast has a total capacity of 1,512,000 acre-feet, while its basin has a maximum depth of 76 feet.

From full-service RV sites to rustic tent camping, Sardis Lake caters to every outdoor enthusiast's preference. Visitors have their pick of nine campgrounds around the shoreline. Not only that, but you can also have a waterfront stay at John W. Kyle State Park, which provides quick access to the lake. You can cruise on the water, unwind at the day-use areas, hike the trails, and relax on the sand — with so much space, you can easily claim your own area. Leave behind the crowds and have a tranquil lakeside day all to yourself.

You can swap your fishing rod for a rifle or bow here, too. The surrounding vegetation is home to white-tailed deer, rabbits, bobwhite quails, and other creatures. The Upper Sardis Wildlife Area includes a 3,840-acre portion designated exclusively for foot-travel hunting. If all these activities have you excited, then hop in your car and drive about 1.5 hours from either Southaven or Memphis, Tennessee. If you're coming from Jackson, it takes a little under three hours by car.