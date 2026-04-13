Sandwiched Between Columbus And Lexington Is An Ohio State Park Perfect For Camping, Fishing, And Hiking

Seasoned explorers know state parks are some of the best places to bask in natural landscapes and enjoy the kind of outdoor escape you don't get in touristic cities, and the Buckeye State's 76 state parks, which the Ohio State Parks division describes as "open every day and always free," have got you covered. While most of the spotlight goes to the gorgeous Hocking Hills State Park that has impressive waterfalls and fall foliage, or Buckeye Lake State Park, which happens to be Ohio's oldest and a popular lakefront gem, another Ohio destination that deserves just as much attention is Paint Creek State Park.

Sandwiched between Columbus and Lexington, Paint Creek State Park spans about 5,650 acres — 1,148 of which make up the park's namesake lake. Construction of a dam across Paint Creek began in 1967 to help prevent flooding while creating the recreational lake, and that effort led to the establishment of the park in the 1970s. Since then, the lake has become a spot for visitors to enjoy marine thrills and adventures including boating, swimming, and fishing. The park is also bustling with wildlife, and besides a range of bird species including osprey and bald eagles, visitors might also spot white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and raccoons.

Beyond the water, the park has campsites for those who want to stay a while and spend time exploring the park's landscapes, which one individual on Google described by saying, "Great campground, well maintained, clean restrooms." Avid hikers will also find a solid range of trails winding through rolling hills, meadows, woodland areas, and wildflowers.