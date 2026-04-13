Sandwiched Between Columbus And Lexington Is An Ohio State Park Perfect For Camping, Fishing, And Hiking
Seasoned explorers know state parks are some of the best places to bask in natural landscapes and enjoy the kind of outdoor escape you don't get in touristic cities, and the Buckeye State's 76 state parks, which the Ohio State Parks division describes as "open every day and always free," have got you covered. While most of the spotlight goes to the gorgeous Hocking Hills State Park that has impressive waterfalls and fall foliage, or Buckeye Lake State Park, which happens to be Ohio's oldest and a popular lakefront gem, another Ohio destination that deserves just as much attention is Paint Creek State Park.
Sandwiched between Columbus and Lexington, Paint Creek State Park spans about 5,650 acres — 1,148 of which make up the park's namesake lake. Construction of a dam across Paint Creek began in 1967 to help prevent flooding while creating the recreational lake, and that effort led to the establishment of the park in the 1970s. Since then, the lake has become a spot for visitors to enjoy marine thrills and adventures including boating, swimming, and fishing. The park is also bustling with wildlife, and besides a range of bird species including osprey and bald eagles, visitors might also spot white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and raccoons.
Beyond the water, the park has campsites for those who want to stay a while and spend time exploring the park's landscapes, which one individual on Google described by saying, "Great campground, well maintained, clean restrooms." Avid hikers will also find a solid range of trails winding through rolling hills, meadows, woodland areas, and wildflowers.
Best things to do at Paint Creek State Park
Paint Creek Lake is the park's most recognizable landmark, and fishing on the lake is the best activity to kickstart your adventure here. The park features launch ramps, so whether you're heading out by boat or casting your line from the shore, you may get a good catch of saugeye, bluegill, bass, catfish, and crappie. Keep in mind, though, that fishing here comes with rules. The park enforces fishing regulations that must be adhered to, and any angler over 16 needs a valid Ohio fishing license before casting a line.
When it comes to trails, Paint Creek State Park offers options for mountain biking and horseback riding, but it's a paradise for hikers. The Harmony Trail is an easy 0.7-mile loop, and despite being one of the most popular routes, with a 4.4-star rating on AllTrails, you'll likely encounter few people along the way. The trail winds through a paved pathway, shaded trees, and a gorge that rises about 50 to 60 feet, giving it a more dramatic feel than you'd expect from a short hike.
For a more challenging hike, the Paint Creek North Loop Bridle Trail moves through forest creeks, with wildflowers lining the path before opening up to the lake, which one AllTrails reviewer described as a "Great open view." Come prepared with sturdy shoes during rainy or winter months, as the trail gets muddy. Experienced hikers can embark on the 8.9-mile Paint Creek East Trail Loop. The entire route takes about three to four hours, but the payoff is well worth it, as one AllTrails user describes it as "peaceful and quiet," with sightings of turkeys and other birds. Hikers should note that the trail also serves as a pathway for horse riders, so staying alert is advised.
Camping and planning your trip to Paint Creek State Park
To get a healthy dose of the outdoors and enjoy most of the adventures the park has to offer, consider spending a few nights at one of Paint Creek State Park's 200 or so campsites, a mix of tent and RV options, with access to electricity, showerhouses, a dump station, and drinking water. Horseback riders can choose from 10 primitive campsites, while those who prefer an indoor stay can rent one of the two park cabins, fully furnished and able to accommodate up to four guests.
The campground also has playgrounds and sports facilities, including basketball courts, a volleyball court, and a disc golf course, along with a small camp store stocked with basic supplies and groceries. If you're choosing from the campsites, reserving your spot early online is encouraged, especially during the summer when the park's visitor numbers peak.
Paint Creek State Park is located near the village of Bainbridge, less than 15 minutes away by car, and about 1.5 hours from Columbus, America's hot foodie destination. Those coming from Lexington, Kentucky, will have a longer drive, as it is nearly three hours by car. For those flying in, John Glenn Columbus International Airport is the closest major airport, about 1.5 hours away.