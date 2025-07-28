One Of Newark's Most Historic Neighborhoods Blends Timeless Architecture, Bold Art, And Festivals
Newark is New Jersey's most populous city, so it's no wonder that it's packed with hip little districts, each one brimming with culture and history. For example, University Heights, one of Newark's most vibrant neighborhoods, thrives on college energy and New Jersey skyline views. However, no trip to the city should be complete without a stop in Lincoln Park, where you'll find timeless architecture, bold art, and festivals. At the center of this active district is a public park of the same name, which is considered the heart of the neighborhood.; not only did the beloved President Abraham Lincoln visit the spot in 1861 (for whom the park is named after), but it's also where much of the neighborhood's activity takes place.
For those visiting from abroad, Lincoln Park is conveniently located just a few miles away from Newark Liberty International Airport, though be warned, as this popular East Coast airport receives nearly twice the average number of TSA complaints. If you want an airport experience that treats flyers a little better, there's always John F. Kennedy International Airport, which earned the title of the "Most Luxurious" in America, though it is quite a bit farther away. Newark is quite chilly from fall through spring, so it's highly recommended that you visit during the summer, although it can get pretty humid during this time. There are several places to stay in and around Lincoln Park, such as Courtyard Newark Downtown, Comfort Inn & Suites Newark Liberty International Airport, and Motel Casa NJ. And while you're in the area, be sure to check out some delicious local eateries, like Manny's BBQ & Restaurant for mouth-watering meat, Ellie's Bistro for tasty wood oven pizza, Chateau of Spain for Spanish and Portuguese food, and Halal Boyz for some amazing lamb and falafel.
Lincoln Park's stunning art and architecture
Creativity is a big part of Lincoln Park, and this is obvious just by walking through its charming streets. You see, in 2021, the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District launched the "Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls" Alley Reclamation Mural Project, with Kween Moore being selected to paint the striking mural called "Black Girls Dream." "'Black Girls Dream' is the celebration of our women, who we are in the world and most importantly, how we see ourselves in light," she said in a press release provided by the City of Newark. "We are bold and live in color. We love when we should and even when we lack luster. We move in waves and hues of color, popping out all over the world." Artists Malcolm Rolling, Hans Lundy, and Andrece Brady joined forces to create another stirring Lincoln Park mural, "Rise Up Fallen Fighters," which featured beloved poet Ntozake Shange as its focal point. And since you're in the state, be sure to pay a visit to this walkable hilltop New Jersey city that offers café-lined streets, vibrant art, and skyline strolls.
The past comes alive in Lincoln Park; wander through its storied avenues and you'll see a multitude of structures from the late-1800s and early 1900s, many of which are still in terrific condition today. This neighborhood was once a trendy residential area for the wealthy, which is evidenced by the Gilded Age mansions that are located there. A notable building is the Riviera Hotel on Clinton Ave. Finished in 1922, this large brick building is noted for its unusual shape and intricate, classical stylings, a reminder of a more prosperous time before the Great Depression sent the U.S. into economic decline.
Lincoln Park's festivals
So far, Lincoln Park may seem more fit for high-brow types, what with its art and architecture and all. However, quite a few festivals take place in and around the neighborhood, making it a prime destination for looking for something a little more active (and if this type is you, check out New Jersey's coast for this lively boardwalk on one of America's best beaches). Every summer, the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District presents the Lincoln Park Music Festival, a massive event that lasts across two weekends and attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world. This celebration features performances by some of the biggest names in jazz, blues, R&B, hip-hop, reggae, and other genres that highlight the African American and Afro-Caribbean tradition. Free and open to the public, the Lincoln Park Music Festival also features an educational component designed for those who turn their craft into a thriving business.
For the fashionistas out there, the Newark Fashion Week Festival is for you. Over the course of two days, this event shines a spotlight on recent trends spearheaded by some of the biggest names in the industry, both from the U.S. and around the globe. From the anarchic stylings of the underground scene to current swimwear, there's something for every couture enthusiast. But if these festivals are a little too average for you and you're in the market for something a little more adventurous, here are some other truly bizarre festivals around the world we can't believe exist.