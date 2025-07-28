Newark is New Jersey's most populous city, so it's no wonder that it's packed with hip little districts, each one brimming with culture and history. For example, University Heights, one of Newark's most vibrant neighborhoods, thrives on college energy and New Jersey skyline views. However, no trip to the city should be complete without a stop in Lincoln Park, where you'll find timeless architecture, bold art, and festivals. At the center of this active district is a public park of the same name, which is considered the heart of the neighborhood.; not only did the beloved President Abraham Lincoln visit the spot in 1861 (for whom the park is named after), but it's also where much of the neighborhood's activity takes place.

For those visiting from abroad, Lincoln Park is conveniently located just a few miles away from Newark Liberty International Airport, though be warned, as this popular East Coast airport receives nearly twice the average number of TSA complaints. If you want an airport experience that treats flyers a little better, there's always John F. Kennedy International Airport, which earned the title of the "Most Luxurious" in America, though it is quite a bit farther away. Newark is quite chilly from fall through spring, so it's highly recommended that you visit during the summer, although it can get pretty humid during this time. There are several places to stay in and around Lincoln Park, such as Courtyard Newark Downtown, Comfort Inn & Suites Newark Liberty International Airport, and Motel Casa NJ. And while you're in the area, be sure to check out some delicious local eateries, like Manny's BBQ & Restaurant for mouth-watering meat, Ellie's Bistro for tasty wood oven pizza, Chateau of Spain for Spanish and Portuguese food, and Halal Boyz for some amazing lamb and falafel.