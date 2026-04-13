Germany's Eerie Abandoned Amusement Park Is Now A Picturesque Art Attraction

There's a palpable thrill in exploring the abandoned, whether it be once-thriving Olympic stadiums or empty island resorts. But in the case of Spreepark — today an ever-evolving leisure hub and a picturesque art attraction — historical weight makes its eerie abandonment even more intriguing. VEB Kulturpark Plänterwald opened in 1969 in East Berlin during the German Democratic Republic era. Though its name was chosen by the Communist government to underline a cultural slant in addition to leisure, its highlight was a 130-foot, 36-cabin Ferris Wheel, which dominated the 70-acre park. And it was quite popular, attracting up to 1.7 million visitors per year during its heyday — the fact that it was the only permanent amusement park in all of East Germany at the time may have had something to do with it.

The park's custodianship changed hands after the reunification in 1990. With its new owners, Norbert and Pia Witte, at the helm, and with a spanking new name — Spreepark — the park reopened in 1992 with a slew of new attractions that emulated theme parks around the world: rollercoasters, canals, greenery, and even an English village. But Spreepark's popularity was short-lived as ticket prices rose and visitor numbers progressively plunged. That, and mounting debt, led to the park's closure in 2001.

For the following decade, the park became a playground for urban exploration enthusiasts, its harrowing appeal turning it into one of those places tourists couldn't resist visiting. Despite the no trespassing signs, tour guides occasionally led guided tours around the park; the more adventurous jumped the fences to go exploring on their own. But in 2016, the state-owned urban development company Grün Berlin took over the reins of the site, tasked with overseeing the return to Spreepark's original spirit — a place where arts, culture, nature, and leisure converge.