10 Once-Thriving Olympic Stadiums That Now Lay Abandoned

1,500 years span the gap between the last ever Olympic Games of the ancient world and their eventual rebirth in 1896. Just four years from its rebirth, Paris hosted the second-ever modern Olympiad, setting up the traditional rotation of a host city taking on responsibility for hosting the Games. The Winter Olympics began in 1924 and, in 1992, were granted their own spot in the quadrennial Olympiad calendar, placing both Games two years apart from one another in perpetuity.

To be sure, economic interests played a part in the sometimes-desperate bids cities made in their attempt to see the Olympic Games on home turf. Transport hubs needed to be built, streamlined, or modernized. Olympic villages, built to accommodate thousands of athletes and staff, became a logistical nightmare as soon as the winning bid was announced; urban beautification projects became a source of national pride.

In 2016, Brazil poured $20 billion into its Olympic dream. Back in 2008, Beijing spent double that. And post-Games, all too often, once thriving stadiums or, if not, the surrounding buildings of the Olympic Village itself, fell into ruin. In some cases, the sites were bulldozed to make way for replacement structures. In others, they remain as blights upon the skyline, scarred reminders of better days filled with thoughts of hope and glory.