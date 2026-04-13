Between Oklahoma City And The Kansas Border Is A Vibrant City With Downtown Shops, Museums, And Artsy Vibes

When it comes to budget travel, Oklahoma is one of the best places to add to your bucket list. The wildly underrated "flyover" state is home to 3 of America's 10 most affordable cities, but its collection of visit-worthy destinations goes well beyond the likes of Oklahoma City or Muskogee. In fact, there's a vibrant hub located just over 85 miles north of the state capital that offers an impressive mix of downtown shops, museums, and artsy attractions: Enid.

Home to more than 50,000 people, Enid is a place where you can explore interesting architecture, highly reviewed restaurants, theaters, exhibits, and more, while still enjoying a clean, safe atmosphere that can be harder to find in bigger cities. It's also a convenient destination from a logistics standpoint. The city sits between the Kansas border and Oklahoma City, aka the culture-filled destination where you'll find big-city amenities at an affordable price.

Driving in and out of Enid is straightforward, and you'll also have access to some of both states' most popular attractions — ideal for day trips. On the flip side, fliers will need to plan ahead. Enid has a small regional airport (Enid-Woodring Airport), so many travelers opt to fly into Will Rogers World Airport instead. It's about 88 miles away, and while a bus line connects the airport to Enid, costs can add up. Renting a car is typically the more convenient option, especially since Enid isn't particularly walkable.