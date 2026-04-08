Southwest Airlines' Controversial New Policy Could Cost Passengers More Money
Southwest used to be known as an underrated airline that did things differently. But big changes have come to the airline in 2026, with Southwest now charging for checked bags and eliminating the open seating policy. And now there's been an update to their policy for "customers of size" with some travelers saying they've been asked to buy a second seat before they get on the plane.
It hasn't always been like this. In a 2023 TikTok, one traveler shared an experience they had with Southwest when they flew, knowing that they needed an extra seat. The video shows they were given a pass to place in the seat next to them at no extra cost. Another option used to be that if a passenger purchased two seats and the flight didn't end up being full, they could get a refund, according to SF Gate.
The narrowest seat width on a Southwest flight is 15.5 inches. Southwest doesn't have a first-class section on its planes, so there's no alternative for wider seats beyond buying a second seat. Southwest's website defines its "customer of size" policy as: "customers who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) must purchase the number of seats needed. Customers should purchase the seats prior to travel to ensure adjacent seats are available. The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats."
Southwest's new customer of size policy might not look the same from airport to airport
One of the issues with the policy is that it doesn't appear to be rolling out in the same way across the country. One woman told SF Gate that she was eyed up by a Southwest gate agent before getting on the plane and told that she would need to buy two seats, even though she'd been able to fit into their seats previously.
Author Meg Elison posted a TikTok about the issue that she had with the new policy. She was forced to buy an additional seat at the gate while on a layover, even though she explained she hadn't had an issue getting there with one seat. From Elison, it sounds like the policy was being determined based on the judgment of the person checking you in. Other people commented on Reddit about reports that even when some people did buy two seats, the seats weren't actually next to each other, which negates the entire point.
This change to policy for customers of size coincides with the end of the open seating option, and it means fewer options for larger travelers. This could double the cost of flying for some passengers; even though Southwest is one of the better airlines for last-minute flight prices, it's still an added expense. It could even be more expensive than the original ticket price if it's bought the same day.