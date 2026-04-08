Southwest Airlines' Controversial New Policy Could Cost Passengers More Money

Southwest used to be known as an underrated airline that did things differently. But big changes have come to the airline in 2026, with Southwest now charging for checked bags and eliminating the open seating policy. And now there's been an update to their policy for "customers of size" with some travelers saying they've been asked to buy a second seat before they get on the plane.

It hasn't always been like this. In a 2023 TikTok, one traveler shared an experience they had with Southwest when they flew, knowing that they needed an extra seat. The video shows they were given a pass to place in the seat next to them at no extra cost. Another option used to be that if a passenger purchased two seats and the flight didn't end up being full, they could get a refund, according to SF Gate.

The narrowest seat width on a Southwest flight is 15.5 inches. Southwest doesn't have a first-class section on its planes, so there's no alternative for wider seats beyond buying a second seat. Southwest's website defines its "customer of size" policy as: "customers who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) must purchase the number of seats needed. Customers should purchase the seats prior to travel to ensure adjacent seats are available. The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats."