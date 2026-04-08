The Stunning Florida Islands Where Paul Newman Liked To Go Fishing
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Several decades ago, on the open water of the Florida Keys, you might have caught Paul Newman casting a line into the blue. The actor famed for his equally blue eyes and for films like "The Hustler" (1961) was one of a string of celebrities who made their way to the Keys to unwind. Some — including, famously, Ernest Hemingway — made their mark in Key West, the island home to the continental U.S.'s southernmost point. But Newman's most well-documented spot was the Keys island of Islamorada. It was here that Newman came to fish with the backdrop of the magnificent Atlantic horizon.
Newman's attraction to Islamorada for fishing makes sense given that Islamorada is considered the "sportfishing capital of the world" that draws anglers from all over. A local charter captain, Skip Bradeen, shared a story about fishing with Paul Newman once in Yachting Magazine, during which Newman caught a colossal hammerhead shark. Meanwhile, numerous photographs published in Life show Newman on a boat and casting a line in the Keys around the time of filming "Rachel, Rachel" (1968), his directorial debut. In the pictures, it's not clear where exactly in the Keys he was but he was definitely in the chain. One thing that is for certain: The magic that drew Newman to the Keys hasn't faded. Today, travelers can head out onto the same waters and try their luck at finding what lingers in the salt waters of the island chain.
How to follow in Paul Newman's footsteps in the Florida Keys
A trip to the Florida Keys is a must for travelers who are fans of both Paul Newman and fishing. There are 44 Keys in the chain accessible by car via the Overseas Highway, one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by ocean. Islamorada is one of the prime hubs for fishing, as well as a known Newman retreat. You can get to the island in about an hour and 40 minutes by car from the Miami International Airport. If you're interested in backcountry fishing around here, one area that Boatsetter suggests trying out by Islamorada is Little Basin on the north shore, which has lots of small islands and channels that attract fish. A local charter service that gets positive reviews, with 4.5 stars from Google Reviews, is Bud N' Mary's Marina. The business offers specialty fishing expeditions like shark fishing and reef fishing.
For lodging options, you can actually stay overnight at the same places Newman once did. The Cheeca Lodge & Spa on Islamorada cites Newman as a former guest. It's a 4-star hotel with rooms by the oceanfront, and it even hosts its own fishing tournaments. "Perfectly peaceful property. There are tons of activities included in your stay, from fishing to golf to coordinated activities for guests," a Google reviewer described. Another spot that Newman reportedly stayed at, per The Real Deal, is The Sugarloaf Lodge on Lower Sugarloaf Key. The Sugarloaf Lodge is a 2-star stay but gets largely positive guest reviews on Booking.com. It could be a good option if you're interested in the wildlife of the Keys, as it's under a 10-minute drive from the National Key Deer Refuge.