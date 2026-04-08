The Stunning Florida Islands Where Paul Newman Liked To Go Fishing

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Several decades ago, on the open water of the Florida Keys, you might have caught Paul Newman casting a line into the blue. The actor famed for his equally blue eyes and for films like "The Hustler" (1961) was one of a string of celebrities who made their way to the Keys to unwind. Some — including, famously, Ernest Hemingway — made their mark in Key West, the island home to the continental U.S.'s southernmost point. But Newman's most well-documented spot was the Keys island of Islamorada. It was here that Newman came to fish with the backdrop of the magnificent Atlantic horizon.

Newman's attraction to Islamorada for fishing makes sense given that Islamorada is considered the "sportfishing capital of the world" that draws anglers from all over. A local charter captain, Skip Bradeen, shared a story about fishing with Paul Newman once in Yachting Magazine, during which Newman caught a colossal hammerhead shark. Meanwhile, numerous photographs published in Life show Newman on a boat and casting a line in the Keys around the time of filming "Rachel, Rachel" (1968), his directorial debut. In the pictures, it's not clear where exactly in the Keys he was but he was definitely in the chain. One thing that is for certain: The magic that drew Newman to the Keys hasn't faded. Today, travelers can head out onto the same waters and try their luck at finding what lingers in the salt waters of the island chain.