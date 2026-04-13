Washington's Largest Combination Theme And Water Park Is Permanently Closing In 2026
There is nothing better than racing down a tube slide at a water park when the weather gets hot. A water park is a great place to take the little ones for a summer adventure, where even adults can enjoy the feeling of being a kid again. However, if you live around Seattle, Washington, a summer staple of your childhood is about to close after almost 50 years. Wild Waves Theme and Adventure Park in Federal Way, Washington, is shutting down after it closes for the season in November 2026. Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks said in a press release, "Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season."
It's not only sad for generations of fans that have loved this theme park. Wild Waves employed 35 full-time workers and 800 seasonal workers who won't have these jobs next year. The final season for the park begins on May 23, 2026, and will close for good on November 1, 2026. Operated by Premier Parks, LLC, the theme park opened in 1977 and has been an entertainment staple for the area since. If you have season passes and tickets, you can, of course, use them this year, but that's it. There are plans for a new project on the site, according to the press release, but what exactly has yet to be disclosed. At least that means it won't become another on the list of once-thriving water parks that are now abandoned. If you're heading over for the final season, leave yourself some extra travel time. The closest airport at less than 20 miles away, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, is one of the country's least traveler-friendly, as of 2025.
All about the closure of Wild Waves Theme and Water Park in Federal Way, Washington
Wild Waves Theme and Water Park is the largest combo park in Washington, and has over 30 rides. They include water slides like the Pacific Plunge; the largest wooden roller coaster in the state, the Timberhawk; the Disk'O Flashback coaster, which has riders facing out as they speed around the track; and the free fall ride, the Brain Drain. The park also has lots of rides for kids like the Frog Hopper, that takes them up 18 feet and slowly drops them down, and the Kiddie Boats that allows them to pilot their own watercraft. There's a Wave Pool to enjoy, and the watery treehouse of Hook's Lagoon.
The closure is a blow to fans, with one local posting on Reddit's r/federalway that Six Flags should step in and save Wild Waves. In fact, they set up a change.org petition for just that purpose. However, other posters in the thread point out that Six Flags did own Wild Waves at one point and left it. In a thread on r/rollercoasters, a poster laments, "I grew up riding the Timberhawk, I'm heartbroken this small sad park is going away." While some mention that it hasn't been in the best shape lately, another poster says, "I feel sorry for those who are losing Wild Waves and I hope everyone that can make the trip goes up one more time next season." Hopeful fans of Wild Waves Theme and Water Park may continue to pray someone will step in and keep the theme park going, but Seattle has a few other options for cooling off. The city is brimming with parks that have splash pads and wading pools for people to enjoy.