Washington's Largest Combination Theme And Water Park Is Permanently Closing In 2026

There is nothing better than racing down a tube slide at a water park when the weather gets hot. A water park is a great place to take the little ones for a summer adventure, where even adults can enjoy the feeling of being a kid again. However, if you live around Seattle, Washington, a summer staple of your childhood is about to close after almost 50 years. Wild Waves Theme and Adventure Park in Federal Way, Washington, is shutting down after it closes for the season in November 2026. Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks said in a press release, "Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season."

It's not only sad for generations of fans that have loved this theme park. Wild Waves employed 35 full-time workers and 800 seasonal workers who won't have these jobs next year. The final season for the park begins on May 23, 2026, and will close for good on November 1, 2026. Operated by Premier Parks, LLC, the theme park opened in 1977 and has been an entertainment staple for the area since. If you have season passes and tickets, you can, of course, use them this year, but that's it. There are plans for a new project on the site, according to the press release, but what exactly has yet to be disclosed. At least that means it won't become another on the list of once-thriving water parks that are now abandoned. If you're heading over for the final season, leave yourself some extra travel time. The closest airport at less than 20 miles away, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, is one of the country's least traveler-friendly, as of 2025.