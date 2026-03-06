5 Once-Thriving Water Parks That Are Now Abandoned

In the early 2000s, a group of investors converted a Holiday Inn into the Fort Rapids Hotel & Indoor Water Park, creating a 60,000 square foot indoor park that was the first of it's kind in Ohio. The park had it all: a wild west theme, a 1,000-gallon dumping bucket, 3,000 feet of water slides, and a whirlpool zone. Redditors lucky enough to live through the water park's peak described it as a "packed" place. But the brightest stars often burn the fastest, and Fort Rapids indoor waterpark quickly went from promising attraction to money pit.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the park was purchased in 2004 and renovated for a whopping $45.6 million. In 2008, it was sold for $6 million. That second sale marks the beginning of a long and slow downfall that has resulted in what urban explorers call America's largest abandoned indoor waterpark. Perhaps the park's flaw was that it was a bit too popular. Soon after its opening, news outlets reported that police were frequently called in response to gang fights and break-ins. The park was officially forced to close by police in 2016, a month after an 8-year-old was robbed of his hoverboard at gunpoint in the waterpark parking lot.

Since then, the park has thrived as a legend amongst abandoned-site wanderers, and as a constant stain in the eyes of local city officials. News Station 10TV reports the park has "been the center of controversy, code violations and fines since its closure in 2016." While the legal status of the land is debated in court, intrepid explorers have illegally accessed the abandoned park and documented an amazing array of wild west-themed slides, structures, and signage sitting around and gathering dust.