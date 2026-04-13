Canada's Charming Mountain Chateau Is A Stunning Lakeside Escape With A Ghost Town To Explore
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The mountainous Revelstoke area of British Columbia is a popular year-round getaway — Revelstoke Mountain Resort is the world's best powder ski resort, while hiking and water activities are best in summer. Visit during the warmer months to experience Three Valley Lake Chateau and Historic Ghost Town, a fantastic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia for both history and nature. Spend the night in chateau accommodation, discover a fascinating ghost town, and enjoy lakeside fun in the Monashee Mountains on a trip to this unique destination in B.C.
Three Valley Lake Chateau is a family-operated property with a bright red roof, castle-like turrets, and 200 rooms. All of the rooms have a balcony or patio with either lake or garden views — a number of Booking.com reviewers highlight the beautiful views here. One Google reviewer offers a nice summary, saying, "this place is so dreamy and charming. The hotel is dated but very clean, the beds are comfy, and the antique-looking furnitures add so much character to it." Be aware, there is no air conditioning at the property. Hotel amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, and two on-site dining options. The Cafeteria is open for breakfast and lunch, offering quick, simple meals like soups and sandwiches. For full-service dining, snag a table at the Monashee Dining Room, which is open for breakfast and dinner.
Explore Three Valley Historic Ghost Town
Step back in time and discover an 1800s ghost town at Three Valley Gap, which was established in 1862 thanks to a gold rush. There are over 30 historic buildings and displays to see here, so give yourself a few hours — or even a full day — to explore it all properly. Don't miss St. Stephen's Church, which was built in 1886, or the Golden Wheel Saloon, which has the original 19th-century bar. Other notable buildings include the blacksmith shop, barbershop, one-room schoolhouse, and the sheriff's office with a jail cell. Hotel guests get a 50% discount on admission tickets to the ghost town.
Besides the colorful heritage buildings of Three Valley Historic Ghost Town, you can visit the Antique Automobile Museum, which showcases 14 antique cars dating from 1902 to 1929 — half of the vehicles here are Fords. There's also the Railway Roundhouse, which has 24 bays and 12 pieces of rolling stock, and is the largest fully operational covered turntable in North America. And for a fun tour, hop on board for a train ride around the site — the train operates in July and August, and rides last for 15 minutes.
Fun water activities at Three Valley Lake
Part of the appeal of Three Valley Lake Chateau is its lakeside location. There is a sandy beach for swimming, or you can try water sports like waterskiing or windsurfing. Fishing on the lake is popular — anglers can catch rainbow trout or lake char. Kayak rentals are available, too, or you can simply stroll through the pretty Bell Gardens if you'd rather relax and soak up the lake views. The gardens are also an excellent photo opportunity of the chateau and the lake, and are open to both day visitors and overnight hotel guests.
The Three Valley Lake Chateau and Ghost Town are open seasonally — the hotel and restaurant typically open from May to September, while the ghost town often opens slightly earlier (at the end of April) and closes later, in October. The property is located a 20-minute drive from Revelstoke in southern British Columbia — the most convenient major airport is Kelowna International Airport, a 2-hour drive south. For more adventures, you can explore the little-known Mount Revelstoke National Park, or discover more unique attractions in the area with a visit to the Enchanted Forest, a magical and underrated forest that's home to one of the tallest treehouses in the world. It's just a short 10-minute drive from Three Valley Lake Chateau.