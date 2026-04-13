Canada's Charming Mountain Chateau Is A Stunning Lakeside Escape With A Ghost Town To Explore

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The mountainous Revelstoke area of British Columbia is a popular year-round getaway — Revelstoke Mountain Resort is the world's best powder ski resort, while hiking and water activities are best in summer. Visit during the warmer months to experience Three Valley Lake Chateau and Historic Ghost Town, a fantastic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia for both history and nature. Spend the night in chateau accommodation, discover a fascinating ghost town, and enjoy lakeside fun in the Monashee Mountains on a trip to this unique destination in B.C.

Three Valley Lake Chateau is a family-operated property with a bright red roof, castle-like turrets, and 200 rooms. All of the rooms have a balcony or patio with either lake or garden views — a number of Booking.com reviewers highlight the beautiful views here. One Google reviewer offers a nice summary, saying, "this place is so dreamy and charming. The hotel is dated but very clean, the beds are comfy, and the antique-looking furnitures add so much character to it." Be aware, there is no air conditioning at the property. Hotel amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, and two on-site dining options. The Cafeteria is open for breakfast and lunch, offering quick, simple meals like soups and sandwiches. For full-service dining, snag a table at the Monashee Dining Room, which is open for breakfast and dinner.