Michigan's Charming Lake State Park In The Mitten Has Swimming, Hiking, And An Old Lighthouse
Michigan borders four of the five Great Lakes, so it isn't surprising that the Great Lakes State has more than 100 state parks. A majority of its parks sit along the edge of one of those lakes, so it can be hard to decide which one to visit. Tawas Point State Park is home to a stunning beach, trails, and a historic lighthouse.
Tawas State Park is situated on sandy land, along the shores of Lake Huron in the mitten of Michigan. It was originally the home of the Saginaw Chippewa people, who called the area Kanotin, meaning "in path of the big wind." So, when European settlers began fishing these waters in the mid-19th century, a lighthouse was obviously needed on what they named Ottawa Point. That spot, renamed Tawas Point, was eventually purchased by the state of Michigan. It's now Tawas Point State Park, which covers 183 acres between Tawas Bay and Lake Huron.
To reach Tawas Point State Park, you can fly to Alpena, one of Northeast Michigan's best base camps. Its small Alpena County Regional Airport (APN) receives nonstop flights from Michigan's largest airport, Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). It's then a gorgeous, one-and-a-half-hour drive down the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway to Tawas City, to the charming beach town nicknamed "the Cape Cod of the Midwest." Tawas Point State Park sits right across bay.
Visit the Tawas Point Lighthouse
The first lighthouse, originally known as the Ottawa Point Lighthouse, was completed in 1853 to help boats steer around Ottawa Point and into Ottawa Bay. However, due to the strong winds along Lake Huron, shifting sand was quickly enlarging the peninsula. In less than 25 years, a new lighthouse was already needed. The second Ottawa Point Lighthouse, built on the new end of Ottawa Point, was finished in 1876. Its Fresnel lens, which shone light 16 miles across the water, came all the way from Paris.
That Victorian-style lighthouse, renamed Tawas Point Lighthouse when the peninsula's name officially changed to Tawas Point in 1902, was decommissioned in 2016. It's now a seasonal museum, open from early May until mid-October, that you can visit in Tawas Point State Park. Volunteers offer guided tours (adults $5, kids $2) through the historic lighthouse, where the lighthouse keepers lived. You'll walk through the kitchens, the dining room, the living room, the bedroom, and the oil room that look much like they did when the keepers used them. There is now a gift shop on the property, as well.
You can also climb the tower, made of 85 steps, where the Fresnel lens is still at the top of the tower. While up there, you'll also catch glimpse of spectacular views of the water, with Tawas Bay to the west and Lake Huron to the east.
Explore more of Tawas Point State Park
Touring the lighthouse isn't the only thing to do in Tawas Point State Park. There's a wide, sandy beach overlooking Lake Huron with a roped-off area and shallow water, making it the perfect swimming spot once the weather warms up. This is why people call it the "Cape Cod of the Midwest." You'll find a beach house, concession stand, and picnic area, too.
There are also two trails in Tawas Point State Park. The first is the Tawas Point via Sandy Hook Nature Trail. This easy, 1.5-mile interpretive loop winds through sand dunes, wetlands, and woodlands along Lake Huron and Tawas Bay. You can expect uninterrupted views of the lighthouse and water along the way. Don't be surprised if you see a lot of birds, as well, since the state park is a popular stop on their migration route.
The second trail is the Alabaster Pathway & Tawas Bay Bike Path, which follows the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway from Tawas Point to Alabaster. This much longer trail, extending south for 28 miles, is part of Michigan's Iron Belle Trail, which crosses 48 counties over more than 2,000 miles. It, too, has great views of Lake Huron. Once you reach Alabaster, you're only 30 miles from Standish, which is known for its small-town charm and scenic shoreside trails. You may not technically be on Cape Cod, but it certainly feels like it.