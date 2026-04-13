Michigan's Charming Lake State Park In The Mitten Has Swimming, Hiking, And An Old Lighthouse

Michigan borders four of the five Great Lakes, so it isn't surprising that the Great Lakes State has more than 100 state parks. A majority of its parks sit along the edge of one of those lakes, so it can be hard to decide which one to visit. Tawas Point State Park is home to a stunning beach, trails, and a historic lighthouse.

Tawas State Park is situated on sandy land, along the shores of Lake Huron in the mitten of Michigan. It was originally the home of the Saginaw Chippewa people, who called the area Kanotin, meaning "in path of the big wind." So, when European settlers began fishing these waters in the mid-19th century, a lighthouse was obviously needed on what they named Ottawa Point. That spot, renamed Tawas Point, was eventually purchased by the state of Michigan. It's now Tawas Point State Park, which covers 183 acres between Tawas Bay and Lake Huron.

To reach Tawas Point State Park, you can fly to Alpena, one of Northeast Michigan's best base camps. Its small Alpena County Regional Airport (APN) receives nonstop flights from Michigan's largest airport, Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). It's then a gorgeous, one-and-a-half-hour drive down the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway to Tawas City, to the charming beach town nicknamed "the Cape Cod of the Midwest." Tawas Point State Park sits right across bay.