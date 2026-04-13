Canada's 'Entrance To The Wilderness' Is A Lake-Filled Park With Endless Outdoor Fun Just A Day Trip From Winnipeg
Manitoba is a superb destination for experiencing the great outdoors. It's the only province where you can spot all of Canada's Big 5 wildlife, and there are two national parks, along with 93 provincial parks, that offer beautiful landscapes and an escape in nature. One of the best ways to experience Manitoba's scenery for yourself is with a visit to Nopiming Provincial Park, which has a varied landscape of granite rock formations, forest, lakes, cliffs, rivers, and wetlands, as well as a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Nopiming is an Anishinabe word meaning "entrance to the wilderness," and this park allows visitors both backcountry and more accessible experiences within its 552 square miles. There are more than 700 lakes here, providing plenty of water activities like canoeing, fishing, and swimming, plus several scenic hiking trails and campgrounds. You may stumble upon abandoned structures from the 1930s gold rush or spot wildlife like woodland caribou (there is a herd of 50 to 60 here), bears, moose, bald eagles, white-tailed deer, lynxes, or even wolves. At the time of writing, the park is in recovery mode following a wildfire in 2025 — it's vital to check park information in advance, as some campsites and trails may still be closed.
Outdoor adventures in Nopiming Provincial Park
One of the best things to do in the park is explore the waterways of this beautiful lake-filled wilderness by canoe. There are many routes you can follow, either for a day paddle or a multi-day adventure. Long Lake to Caribou Landing is a popular route that can be done in a minimum of two days, though three days is recommended — it's a one-way route, so you'll need two vehicles, one at either end. Another choice is to spend three to four days paddling the Manigotagan River between Caribou Landing and the town of Manigotagan. Seagrim Lake is a top pick for easier, flat paddling and simple portages. Backcountry wilderness experience is a must; you'll need to bring all your own gear with you, so be sure to leave no trace.
Hiking is also popular at Nopiming Provincial Park. Walking on Ancient Mountains is a 1.2-mile trail which offers an incredible view over the park's forest and lakes, including Tooth Lake. The Fire of '83 is a 0.9-mile route where you can see a section of boreal forest that was burned by a fire and its subsequent regrowth. Marvel at a stunning waterfall on the short 0.3-mile Tulabi Falls Trail, or walk the longer 5.1 mile Black Lake Trail, which offers gorgeous views of the lake and islands.
Next, cool off with a dip in the refreshing lake water — there are swimming areas with beaches at Tulabi Falls, Bird Lake, and Black Lake campgrounds. Anglers can cast a line for walleye, trout, northern pike, smallmouth bass, and perch, as the fishing is excellent in Nopiming Provincial Park. While summer is the best time to visit, those who brave the cold in winter can go snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, or ice fishing.
Practical information for your trip to Nopiming
There are four designated campgrounds in Nopiming Provincial Park: Beresford Lake, Bird Lake, Black Lake, and Tulabi Falls. Tulabi Falls has a mix of 36 electric and basic sites, plus six yurts and easy access to activities, while Bird Lake has 29 basic sites, some of which sit on the lakeshore by the sandy swimming beach. Black Lake campground — closed as of 2026 due to wildfire damage — is the largest campground, with easy access to hiking and swimming. Beresford Lake is a small campground with 28 sites and is located close to a boat launch. Remote backcountry campsites are also available along the water routes. If you prefer a bit more luxury, there are lodges in the park for non-campers.
It's also possible to visit Nopiming Provincial Park as a day trip from Winnipeg. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from the city, though an overnight or multi-day trip will obviously give you more time to explore. The closest major airport is Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) — find out the curious reason why all Canada airport codes start with the letter Y — and you'll need a vehicle to explore the park. Travel blogger Taylor On A Trip recommends a car with all-wheel drive, as the major roads are gravel and conditions vary, with lots of potholes and washboard divots. There is some cellular service in Nopiming, but it's not guaranteed — don't rely on your phone, and download any maps you may need beforehand. For more Manitoban adventures, explore the rapidly growing prairie city of Steinbach near Winnipeg.