Canada's 'Entrance To The Wilderness' Is A Lake-Filled Park With Endless Outdoor Fun Just A Day Trip From Winnipeg

One of the best things to do in the park is explore the waterways of this beautiful lake-filled wilderness by canoe. There are many routes you can follow, either for a day paddle or a multi-day adventure. Long Lake to Caribou Landing is a popular route that can be done in a minimum of two days, though three days is recommended — it's a one-way route, so you'll need two vehicles, one at either end. Another choice is to spend three to four days paddling the Manigotagan River between Caribou Landing and the town of Manigotagan. Seagrim Lake is a top pick for easier, flat paddling and simple portages. Backcountry wilderness experience is a must; you'll need to bring all your own gear with you, so be sure to leave no trace.

Hiking is also popular at Nopiming Provincial Park. Walking on Ancient Mountains is a 1.2-mile trail which offers an incredible view over the park's forest and lakes, including Tooth Lake. The Fire of '83 is a 0.9-mile route where you can see a section of boreal forest that was burned by a fire and its subsequent regrowth. Marvel at a stunning waterfall on the short 0.3-mile Tulabi Falls Trail, or walk the longer 5.1 mile Black Lake Trail, which offers gorgeous views of the lake and islands.

Next, cool off with a dip in the refreshing lake water — there are swimming areas with beaches at Tulabi Falls, Bird Lake, and Black Lake campgrounds. Anglers can cast a line for walleye, trout, northern pike, smallmouth bass, and perch, as the fishing is excellent in Nopiming Provincial Park. While summer is the best time to visit, those who brave the cold in winter can go snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, or ice fishing.