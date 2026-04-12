Canada's Laidback Lake Town Has Cozy Cottages And Outdoor Fun
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Minnesota may be the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but you have to multiply this number by 25 to get the number of lakes in Ontario, Canada. That's right — Ontario has a mind-boggling 250,000 lakes spread across its territory and also borders four of the five Great Lakes. In fact, Canada happens to be the most lake-abundant country on the planet.
So if your ideal vacation consists of paddling on glittering water by day and sleeping in a cozy cottage by night, you might do well in this lovely Canadian province. And when it comes to quintessential Ontario lake towns, Gravenhurst just may fit the bill. Only 110 miles north of Toronto — Ontario's largest city — the small town with a year-round population of about 15,000 people serves as the gateway to Muskoka, an underrated lakeside region encompassing more than 1,600 lakes, including the area's Big 3: Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, and Lake Joseph. Extending for more than 2,500 square miles, the Muskoka region is also quite large — a region larger than Delaware, to add some perspective.
With its endless lakes and pristine forested landscapes, Muskoka has become known as "Ontario's summer 'cottage country' capital" (per The Great Canadian Wilderness), welcoming vacationers for more than 150 years. While each town in the region exudes Muskoka magic, Gravenhurst may be the quietest and most laid back, with a particular appeal for history buffs. Its colorful past is on display in its historic wharf, where the oldest operating mail steamship in North America is docked.
Riding the steamship and other outdoor fun around Gravenhurst
Gravenhurst sits right on peaceful Lake Muskoka, an oasis for outdoor recreation with its considerable size (it's the largest of the Big 3 lakes) and crystal-clear waters. For a taste of the laid-back lake life, one highly recommended lake experience is a cruise on a historic Muskoka steamship, which you can board right from the town's harbor. "The Muskoka steamship tour was by far the best boat cruise I've been on in Ontario ... I would absolutely recommend this tour. It is the perfect mix of history, entertainment, and relaxation on the water," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. The cruise boasts an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars across more than 400 reviews and is listed as the No. 1 thing to do in Gravenhurst. Visitors can also bring their boat or rent one locally to spend more time on the lake, whose many inlets and islands are ripe for exploration. Another well-liked lake activity is fishing, with opportunities to catch bass, pike, muskie, and trout.
For landlubbers, walking and hiking opportunities abound in and around Gravenhurst. Right in town is the mile-long Leo Heritage Trail, which follows an old rail line through the forest, connecting downtown with the wharf. The longer Chamberlain Trail (around 2.5 miles long) weaves through residential areas, meadows, and hardwood forests, also close to town. For a deeper wilderness immersion, head to the Torrance Barrens Conservation Area, about 20 miles away. This spot offers hiking trails in a less developed part of Muskoka, with opportunities to see amazing wildlife like wolves, black bears, moose, deer, river otters, and great blue herons. It is also a Dark Sky Reserve, with six official campsites for those who want to stargaze the night away while wolves howl in the distance.
Food, drinks, and accommodations in Gravenhurst
Heading back to civilization after all that fresh air, visitors will find plenty to do right in Gravenhurst itself. To soak up more of the town's laid-back vibes, stroll along the Muskoka Wharf, which is especially lovely during peak fall foliage time. A number of eating and drinking options are located here, too, like the quaint Blue Willow Tea Shop, which serves High Tea with sandwiches, scones, and other British-themed goodies. Other food options at the wharf include seafood, steak, eastern European cuisine, and ice cream. Some popular downtown choices are The Oar, a casual eatery known for its hearty cuisine and friendly service, and the Sawdust City Brewing Co., craft specialists serving sandwiches and other tasty tidbits alongside their innovative brews.
When it's time to rest your head, there's no more suitable place than a local cottage — this is Canada's cottage country, after all. To find a cottage that's well suited to your needs, check out sites like Airbnb or Expedia. In addition, Discover Muskoka provides a listing of cottage rental agencies with listings in the area. Mind you, some of the abodes advertised on these sites are indeed traditional cottages — small, quaint homes tucked away in nature, maybe with a firepit and a fishing pier — while others tend more toward luxury lakefront properties with hot tubs and chef's kitchens. But whatever "cottage" means to you, you can probably find it in Gravenhurst or somewhere nearby in Muskoka. From Toronto, travelers can rent a car or take the train to Gravenhurst. But before you leave the area, be sure to check out towns like Bracebridge, another charming Ontario spot for lake lovers, which is just 10 miles down the road.