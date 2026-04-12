Canada's Laidback Lake Town Has Cozy Cottages And Outdoor Fun

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Minnesota may be the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," but you have to multiply this number by 25 to get the number of lakes in Ontario, Canada. That's right — Ontario has a mind-boggling 250,000 lakes spread across its territory and also borders four of the five Great Lakes. In fact, Canada happens to be the most lake-abundant country on the planet.

So if your ideal vacation consists of paddling on glittering water by day and sleeping in a cozy cottage by night, you might do well in this lovely Canadian province. And when it comes to quintessential Ontario lake towns, Gravenhurst just may fit the bill. Only 110 miles north of Toronto — Ontario's largest city — the small town with a year-round population of about 15,000 people serves as the gateway to Muskoka, an underrated lakeside region encompassing more than 1,600 lakes, including the area's Big 3: Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, and Lake Joseph. Extending for more than 2,500 square miles, the Muskoka region is also quite large — a region larger than Delaware, to add some perspective.

With its endless lakes and pristine forested landscapes, Muskoka has become known as "Ontario's summer 'cottage country' capital" (per The Great Canadian Wilderness), welcoming vacationers for more than 150 years. While each town in the region exudes Muskoka magic, Gravenhurst may be the quietest and most laid back, with a particular appeal for history buffs. Its colorful past is on display in its historic wharf, where the oldest operating mail steamship in North America is docked.