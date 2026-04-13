Between Pittsburgh And D.C. Is Maryland's Mountainous State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And An Olympic-Sized Pool
When you think about Maryland, you probably picture historic cities like Baltimore and Annapolis. Maybe you imagine a gorgeous spot near the coast, like Assateague Island or Ocean City. You might not consider mountains in the Old Line State, but Western Maryland is actually part of the Appalachian Region — and about halfway between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., you'll find Dans Mountain State Park. It's a quiet state park set on top of a mountain, and is the perfect spot to hike, fish, and swim.
Dans Mountain rises 2,895 feet in the Maryland panhandle, the narrow belt that borders both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Though this is not very high for a mountain in the Appalachians — many of its peaks tower above 6,000 feet — it is the tallest mountain in Allegany County. The mountain and its highest point, Dan's Rock, were both named after Daniel Cresap, an early settler who hunted with a member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians in the 18th century. His legacy was cemented as Dans Mountain State Park in 1952.
The 481-acre state park sits on the outskirts of Lonaconing, Maryland's underrated little Appalachian town. Given how remote Western Maryland feels, it is not surprising that the closest airport is nearly 70 miles away, across the West Virginia border. Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) only receives nonstop flights from Chicago and Washington, D.C., though. Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) might be double the distance, but you can fly there from cities all over the country.
Go hiking in Dans Mountain State Park
When you arrive in Western Maryland and catch your first glimpse of Dans Mountain, 16 miles long, you'll immediately want to go for a hike to take in the gorgeous mountain and valley views. Luckily, there are more than 10 miles of hiking trails in Dans Mountain State Park for you to explore.
The Dye School Trail (marked with white blazes) and the Lonacona Loop Trail (marked with red blazes) are two popular hiking trails within the state park. The Dye School Trail is (per AllTrails) a 0.7-mile loop that passes the foundation of a late-19th century one-room schoolhouse and a historic stone wall. The fairly flat trail crosses two seasonal streams and provides access to the fishing pond as well. The easy trail connects to the relatively new Lonacona Loop Trail, which opened in 2023. This moderate trail, which circles the state park in 4.4 miles, is used by both hikers and mountain bikers (per AllTrails). You'll pass through hardwood forests, conifer groves, and some rocky areas as you gain 650 feet in elevation.
Interestingly, though Dan's Rock is the highest point on Dans Mountain, you can't reach it from Dans Mountain State Park. Dans Rock Overlook is about 7 miles away at the top of Old Dans Rock Road. It's worth the detour to see the rock art and engravings, some from as far back as the 1930s, and the panoramic view of the Allegheny Front.
Explore the rest of the state park
You'll probably be ready to cool down after hiking in Dans Mountain State Park, where there are both quiet and not-so-quiet water activities. The quiet option could be returning to the fishing pond that you passed along the Dye School Trail. The stocked pond, hidden in the woods, is the perfect spot to cast for bass and trout. To fish here, you'll need to obtain both a Maryland non-tidal fishing license and a trout stamp in advance.
Most people will probably opt for the second water option: swimming. Dans Mountain State Park has an Olympic-sized swimming pool, which is monitored by lifeguards and heated on cooler days. It even has a shallow wading pool and a big water slide, making it popular with families and large groups. Though you do not have to pay to enter Dans Mountain State Park, there is a fee ($4 per person) to use the pool, which is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
After exploring this mountainous state park, you'll likely be ready to head into town at the end of the day. Frostburg, a gateway to Great Allegheny Passage with an artsy vibe, is only 20 minutes north of Dans Mountain State Park. You'll find restaurants, shops, and lots of local artwork as you stroll through the college town. Cumberland, an artistic city with a world-class bike trail, scenic byways, and shops, is just a bit farther. There's no rush to leave the mountains.