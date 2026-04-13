Between Pittsburgh And D.C. Is Maryland's Mountainous State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And An Olympic-Sized Pool

When you think about Maryland, you probably picture historic cities like Baltimore and Annapolis. Maybe you imagine a gorgeous spot near the coast, like Assateague Island or Ocean City. You might not consider mountains in the Old Line State, but Western Maryland is actually part of the Appalachian Region — and about halfway between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., you'll find Dans Mountain State Park. It's a quiet state park set on top of a mountain, and is the perfect spot to hike, fish, and swim.

Dans Mountain rises 2,895 feet in the Maryland panhandle, the narrow belt that borders both Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Though this is not very high for a mountain in the Appalachians — many of its peaks tower above 6,000 feet — it is the tallest mountain in Allegany County. The mountain and its highest point, Dan's Rock, were both named after Daniel Cresap, an early settler who hunted with a member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians in the 18th century. His legacy was cemented as Dans Mountain State Park in 1952.

The 481-acre state park sits on the outskirts of Lonaconing, Maryland's underrated little Appalachian town. Given how remote Western Maryland feels, it is not surprising that the closest airport is nearly 70 miles away, across the West Virginia border. Morgantown Municipal Airport (MGW) only receives nonstop flights from Chicago and Washington, D.C., though. Pennsylvania's Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) might be double the distance, but you can fly there from cities all over the country.