Maryland's Underrated Little Appalachian Town Has A Preserved Silk Mill, Mountain Views, And Peaceful Parks

Situated 15 miles from the Maryland-Pennsylvania border lies the peaceful Appalachian town of Lonaconing. Chances are you've never heard of this underrated former coal mining community, but it's well worth a visit for nature enthusiasts, urban explorers, and anyone wanting to soak up those distinctive small town vibes.

Nestled in Allegany County, Lonaconing is just a few miles from Dan's Mountain State Park — a 16-mile mountain area featuring a swimming pool, playground, and fishing pond in addition to stunning mountain views. Georges Creek, which promises fishing opportunities and a moment of watery zen, also runs through Lonaconing. This small town is home to a perfectly preserved 20th-century silk mill, which is one of the last of its kind in the entire country. Lonaconing's industrial background is evident in the buildings that line the streets, creating a quintessential old-fashioned vibe.

Lonaconing is a tiny town with a population of under 1,100. There are no hotels in the immediate vicinity, but there are several options in the nearby city of Frostburg. Little Brown Lake Campground, which is 5.3 miles away from Lonaconing, has a range of cabins and RV sites next to a lake where you can enjoy a morning swim before taking a short drive to explore Dan's Mountain. Or, if you don't mind a commute, take a 23-mile drive and camp at Maryland's hidden mountain escape in the Appalachians.