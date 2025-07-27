Maryland's Underrated Little Appalachian Town Has A Preserved Silk Mill, Mountain Views, And Peaceful Parks
Situated 15 miles from the Maryland-Pennsylvania border lies the peaceful Appalachian town of Lonaconing. Chances are you've never heard of this underrated former coal mining community, but it's well worth a visit for nature enthusiasts, urban explorers, and anyone wanting to soak up those distinctive small town vibes.
Nestled in Allegany County, Lonaconing is just a few miles from Dan's Mountain State Park — a 16-mile mountain area featuring a swimming pool, playground, and fishing pond in addition to stunning mountain views. Georges Creek, which promises fishing opportunities and a moment of watery zen, also runs through Lonaconing. This small town is home to a perfectly preserved 20th-century silk mill, which is one of the last of its kind in the entire country. Lonaconing's industrial background is evident in the buildings that line the streets, creating a quintessential old-fashioned vibe.
Lonaconing is a tiny town with a population of under 1,100. There are no hotels in the immediate vicinity, but there are several options in the nearby city of Frostburg. Little Brown Lake Campground, which is 5.3 miles away from Lonaconing, has a range of cabins and RV sites next to a lake where you can enjoy a morning swim before taking a short drive to explore Dan's Mountain. Or, if you don't mind a commute, take a 23-mile drive and camp at Maryland's hidden mountain escape in the Appalachians.
History and preservation in Lonaconing
Lonaconing Silk Mill (officially called Klotz Throwing Company) is one of the largest and most well-preserved former silk mills in the entire country. It was in operation from 1907 to 1957 and, at its peak, employed over 300 people.
This is a great place for anyone who loves photography or abandoned, liminal spaces. The mill looks as though it's been frozen in time, and feels akin to stepping into an apocalyptic movie where everyone has suddenly vanished and left all their possessions behind. Despite closing more than half a century ago, the mill looks much the same as it did during its heyday, as the interior has been left intact, with mill equipment and personal items abandoned inside.
It was once possible to make an appointment to visit the mill for a small fee, but as the former owner passed away in 2019 and the site is under new private ownership, it's unclear whether people can still visit the mill by appointment. This may change, so it's worth checking on Tripadvisor to scope out any new entries. Lonaconing Iron Furnace and Park, built in 1837, is also a registered site that, in its time, produced over 70 tons of iron each week. It's a small site that allows you to take a deeper dive into the town's rich industrial past. If you fancy soaking up some more history, pay a visit to Maryland's "hip and historic" city of Frederick.
Mountain views and peaceful parks in Laoconing
Laonaconing is only six miles from Dan's Mountain State Park, a site named after Daniel Cresap, a pioneer born in the 1700s who loved exploring the mountains. This scenic state park offers hiking trails, including the moderately difficult Lonacona Loop Trail, which leads you past spooky trees and vibrant flora and fauna.
From here, you can take the seven-mile drive to Dan's Rock Scenic Overlook: a series of steps decorated with graffiti, multi-colored bridges, and 300 million-year-old rocks. The steps eventually lead you to the highest point in the county at an elevation of 2,898 feet. The graffiti has been a core part of the viewpoint for ages, and if you look closely, you will spot carvings dating back over a century. Do, however, keep in mind that some of the street art depicts rude words that you may not want kids to see.
When you reach the top, you will be greeted by sweeping mountain views and luscious patchwork fields. The view is spectacular year-round, but it is especially striking during the fall when the leaves are bursting with autumnal colors. This spot is usually pretty quiet, but do be careful as the rocks can be slippery in certain conditions. If you want to explore more of the region's lush nature, Maryland's second-largest state forest is also just under an hour away.