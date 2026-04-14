Canada's Bison-Filled Heritage Park Is A Scenic Hiking Destination Steeped In Indigenous History

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan has more to offer visitors who expect to only see prairies and wheat fields. There is rich Indigenous heritage and culture here, shared through cuisine, museums, events, art, and more. One of the best ways to experience it for yourself is with a visit to Wanuskewin Heritage Park, just outside Saskatoon, the hip prairie destination of Saskatchewan.

Located near the South Saskatchewan River and the Opimihaw Valley, Wanuskewin is a National Historic Site, and is seeking UNESCO World Heritage Site status. The institution aims to share the history and culture of the First Nations people of the area, and it's the longest-running archaeological dig in Canada, with 20 different sites. UNESCO commends the site, saying that "no other locale contains the breadth of features or diversity of resources that define Wanuskewin — all within close walking proximity ... and on the edge of a major urban center." Visitors can witness bison in the grasslands, learn about Indigenous culture, and walk scenic trails, all in one place.

One of the most exciting features of Wanuskewin is the herd of 29 bison that call the heritage park home. Bison roamed this area before being hunted to near extinction in the 1800s, and now assist in the restoration of native grasses. The herd here includes American bison with ties to Yellowstone National Park. While you're not guaranteed to see bison since they are wild animals and roam freely, hopefully you'll spot them from the trail at some point during your visit.