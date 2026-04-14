Canada's Bison-Filled Heritage Park Is A Scenic Hiking Destination Steeped In Indigenous History
The Canadian province of Saskatchewan has more to offer visitors who expect to only see prairies and wheat fields. There is rich Indigenous heritage and culture here, shared through cuisine, museums, events, art, and more. One of the best ways to experience it for yourself is with a visit to Wanuskewin Heritage Park, just outside Saskatoon, the hip prairie destination of Saskatchewan.
Located near the South Saskatchewan River and the Opimihaw Valley, Wanuskewin is a National Historic Site, and is seeking UNESCO World Heritage Site status. The institution aims to share the history and culture of the First Nations people of the area, and it's the longest-running archaeological dig in Canada, with 20 different sites. UNESCO commends the site, saying that "no other locale contains the breadth of features or diversity of resources that define Wanuskewin — all within close walking proximity ... and on the edge of a major urban center." Visitors can witness bison in the grasslands, learn about Indigenous culture, and walk scenic trails, all in one place.
One of the most exciting features of Wanuskewin is the herd of 29 bison that call the heritage park home. Bison roamed this area before being hunted to near extinction in the 1800s, and now assist in the restoration of native grasses. The herd here includes American bison with ties to Yellowstone National Park. While you're not guaranteed to see bison since they are wild animals and roam freely, hopefully you'll spot them from the trail at some point during your visit.
Discover fascinating Indigenous history at Wanuskewin
The visitor center at Wanuskewin features permanent exhibits about the local Indigenous peoples of the area. The area was home to multiple groups, and the center showcases their cultures, languages, and ways of life. Two galleries feature the work of local and international Indigenous artists. But cultural history isn't confined to four walls here. Some of the most interesting sites are out in the open. Excavations at Wanuskewin date back 6,400 years, and have found tipi rings, buried campsites, bison kill sites, and even a medicine wheel. In fact it's the northernmost medicine wheel in North America. As the medicine wheel is a spiritual site, there's a viewing station to admire it from an appropriate distance.
The on-site restaurant and gift shop offer even more opportunities to engage with Indigenous culture. Sample local, modern dishes like bison burgers, bison stew, wild rice salad, and freshly baked bannock at the restaurant, and browse authentic and handmade products from Indigenous artisans at the gift shop. Book in advance to experience Han Wi Moon Dinner — where an Indigenous chef creates a tasty multi-course meal using traditional, organic ingredients — or stay overnight on the site at a Tipi Sleepover. One TripAdvisor reviewer offered high praise for Wanuskewin, saying it was the "best Indigenous history, cultural and art museum I have seen."
Explore the scenic trails around Wanuskewin
To see some of the outdoor attractions — such as the medicine wheel and tipi rings — you'll want to set off on one of the five trails at Wanuskewin and explore the pretty natural surroundings. There are about 4 miles of trails here, offering fantastic panoramas along with lots of history. The site is also connected with the Meewasin Trail, a 65-mile trail system around the city of Saskatoon. The 0.8-mile Circle of Harmony Trail, which brings hikers to the medicine wheel, is a top pick. There are also scenic views as you walk the grassland paths. You can combine this with the Trail of the Buffalo for a 2.4-mile route. One Google reviewer summed up their experience at Wanuskewin nicely, saying, "Enjoyed my visit here during my trip through Saskatoon. The displays were very informative and educational about Indigenous people and their history. The museum is also surrounded by some lovely trails with beautiful views. Definitely worth visiting if you're in the area."
Wanuskewin Heritage Park is just a short 15-minute drive from Saskatoon, and a 20-minute drive from the closest major airport, Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE), which is Canada's best-rated airport with great dining and a comfy lounge. It's best to travel to Wanuskewin by car, as there is no public transport available to the site. See more bison in Saskatchewan at the wildly underrated Grasslands National Park, which is a four-and-a-half hour drive from Wanuskewin.