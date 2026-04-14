Canada's Coastal Hideaway Is A Pacific Northwest Gem With Adorable Stays And Indie Boutiques

When people talk about the Pacific Northwest region, the conversation almost always lands on the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. British Columbia rarely gets a mention, but those who do make the trip to this Canadian province find themselves in a place dotted with picturesque towns and island communities. One of these hidden gems is Roberts Creek, a coastal destination perfect for travelers seeking laid-back charm and scenery.

Located along the shores of the Sunshine Coast, the majestic British Columbia region offering mountains, beaches, and endless adventure, Roberts Creek may fly under the radar compared to the more vibrant Canadian city of Vancouver, thanks to it only being accessible by ferry, boat, or plane — and that's exactly what makes it special. Its idyllic waterfront setting makes it the perfect spot to enjoy scenic natural views combined with a thriving art community that becomes evident the moment you walk down to Roberts Creek Pier and find the mandala, a large community art piece repainted each year by residents and visitors. Additionally, Roberts Creek has some adorable accommodation options and boutiques that will have you falling in love with the destination if you weren't already smitten.

The closest major airport is Vancouver International, nearly a two-hour drive away. Just keep in mind that your trip to Roberts Creek includes a 40-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver to Langdale, and from there, it's a short 15-minute drive via Highway 101 to town.