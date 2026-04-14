Canada's Coastal Hideaway Is A Pacific Northwest Gem With Adorable Stays And Indie Boutiques
When people talk about the Pacific Northwest region, the conversation almost always lands on the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. British Columbia rarely gets a mention, but those who do make the trip to this Canadian province find themselves in a place dotted with picturesque towns and island communities. One of these hidden gems is Roberts Creek, a coastal destination perfect for travelers seeking laid-back charm and scenery.
Located along the shores of the Sunshine Coast, the majestic British Columbia region offering mountains, beaches, and endless adventure, Roberts Creek may fly under the radar compared to the more vibrant Canadian city of Vancouver, thanks to it only being accessible by ferry, boat, or plane — and that's exactly what makes it special. Its idyllic waterfront setting makes it the perfect spot to enjoy scenic natural views combined with a thriving art community that becomes evident the moment you walk down to Roberts Creek Pier and find the mandala, a large community art piece repainted each year by residents and visitors. Additionally, Roberts Creek has some adorable accommodation options and boutiques that will have you falling in love with the destination if you weren't already smitten.
The closest major airport is Vancouver International, nearly a two-hour drive away. Just keep in mind that your trip to Roberts Creek includes a 40-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver to Langdale, and from there, it's a short 15-minute drive via Highway 101 to town.
Where to stay in Roberts Creek
If you're seeking a relaxing getaway, you'll find no shortage of accommodations in Roberts Creek that provide comfort, aesthetics, and amenities. On Airbnb, Stephens Creek Guesthouse boasts an impressive 4.95-star rating and is listed as a "guest favorite" property. The guesthouse is a cozy home offering plenty of charm while still providing all the necessary amenities. Airbnb reviewers love this stay for its scenic garden where you can take a stroll, watch the sunset on the deck, or enjoy a private session in the sauna. Hosts Hans and Denise have also been praised for their breakfast, which is included with the stay, with one reviewer noting, "The hosts provide a good selection for breakfast and the kitchen is well equipped to make our own meals (using the bbq)."
Hideaway Creek, which has a 4.99-star rating, also has rave reviews on Airbnb. Designed in thoughtfully modern architecture, this accommodation offers luxurious comfort, stunning views of the Sunshine Coast, and scenic forests. The sauna and hot tub are the main attractions, but you'll also have access to a full kitchen, dining room, and living room, plus an electric car charging station for those wanting to explore the region. Up the Creek Backpacker's Lodge carries a 4.8-star Tripadvisor rating and is lauded for its warm hospitality and cozy rooms. Free Wi-Fi is available for those who want to lounge around, and for outdoor lovers, one Google reviewer summed it up well, saying, "This cozy and clean lodge is surrounded by beautiful nature, with plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy."
Eclectic shopping in Roberts Creek
Roberts Creek's selection of indie shops has a little something for every type of traveler, regardless of what you're into. Boutique in the Creek, a mother-daughter-owned shop, features a gorgeous ambience and offers an extensive range of unique items from home decor and indoor plants to artworks created by local artists. Reviewers love the helpfulness of the staff and specially crafted selections, with one individual describing the store as "Such a beautiful space in the heart of the creek. Customer service is fantastic and their curated items are unique." Another mother-daughter-owned shop is Roberts Creek Wellbeing, which holds a 4.9-star rating on Google and has a mission of offering healthy living products. It stocks skincare products and supplements, along with jewelry, local arts, books, and cards.
Roberts Creek General Store is a rustic warehouse with a selection of household grocery items. The store has been around for more than 100 years and is known for its ice cream. Ownership has changed throughout the years, but it remains a staple for snacks and other necessities.
For something different, head to Hawthorn Ceramics, where artist Beth Hawthorn creates exquisite ceramics using the traditional wheel-throwing method. Visitors can watch her in action, and her well-crafted pieces are up for purchase, though the studio only opens periodically, so it is recommended to call ahead to schedule a visit. If you'd like to continue your British Columbia adventure, the town of Tofino on Vancouver Island, which holds the title for having some of the best beaches in Canada (and the world), deserves a spot on your itinerary.