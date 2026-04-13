Hawaii's New Hilton Resort Will Have Stunning Oceanfront Views And Is Scheduled To Open In 2026
If there were ever a destination where it matters where you stay, Hawaii is it. Much of the islands' appeal, from pristine beaches and turquoise surf to climate conditions and the relaxing pace of life, can be greatly enhanced or detracted from by your choice of accommodations — which is why word of a brand-new stay is bound to prick the ears of travelers with a taste for tropical luxury. And the latest addition to Hawaii's luxury-stay roster is Hale Hokuala, a Curio Collection property on the island of Kauai, renowned for its scenic, rugged terrain, like the remote coastal region of Kalalau Valley.
Bringing the intentionality of design and sense of place of the Curio Collection's "resorts with character" to a stunning location on a seaside bluff located outside of Kauai's largest city, it offers an alternative to the oft-pervasive sameness of the tropical all-inclusive and is expected to become a chic pick for location-specific luxury by its fall 2026 opening.
Hale Hokuala expands Hilton's Curio Collection to the Hawaiian market
With around 200 Curio Collection locations worldwide, Hilton's boutique-style resort line is an ever-expanding presence in the luxury space. Even so, it has yet to expand into the highly competitive Hawaiian market — until now. This expansion begins in Kauai, the fourth largest of Hawaii's five main islands, with a resort full of the chain's usual locally-inspired character just outside of the airport hub of Lihue.
Set on a lush seaside cliff with dramatic views of Kauai's scenic coastline, the Hale Hokuala marries the tried-and-true elements of a Hawaiian resort — an airy space replete with swaying palms and ocean views, an impressive pool, and a golf course — to the Curio Collection's commitment to a local sense of place in the design and amenities of its resorts. As such, it's not a lie-on-the-beach all-inclusive, but rather a gateway to the best things to do in Kauai that sets the tone for a fuller immersion into the island's lush natural beauty, rich culture, and laid-back pace of life.
Though we won't know quite how the Curio Collection experience translates to a Hawaiian setting until the resort's fall 2026 opening, representatives have hinted at a locally-grounded resort that "embodies the spirit, culture, and heritage of Kauai" (via Hotel Dive).
A perfect base for wider Kauai explorations
Travelers looking to book a stay at the Hale Hokuala will have to buckle down and wait: At writing, the resort is fully booked until February 1st, 2027. Those who snag snowbird-season bookings, however, will be rewarded come next winter with airy verandas, balmy sea breezes, and close proximity to favorite spots like Kalapaki Beach and Wailua Falls, as well as Kauai's airport. This makes Hale Hokuala a suitable choice for travelers who are looking for creature comforts but have not crossed the Pacific with the intention of staying on resort grounds until it's time to go home.
Though a round of golf or a day of poolside relaxation are always options, Hale Hokuala's branding encourages visitors to avail themselves of the island's nearby natural wonders. It's a fitting approach for the brand's expansion into Kauai's scenic landscapes for hiking, kayaking, and hidden waterfalls, perfect for a tropical road trip. In a sea of resorts that are themselves intended to be the destination, Hale Hokuala positions itself as a home base rather than the main event.