Hawaii's New Hilton Resort Will Have Stunning Oceanfront Views And Is Scheduled To Open In 2026

With around 200 Curio Collection locations worldwide, Hilton's boutique-style resort line is an ever-expanding presence in the luxury space. Even so, it has yet to expand into the highly competitive Hawaiian market — until now. This expansion begins in Kauai, the fourth largest of Hawaii's five main islands, with a resort full of the chain's usual locally-inspired character just outside of the airport hub of Lihue.

Set on a lush seaside cliff with dramatic views of Kauai's scenic coastline, the Hale Hokuala marries the tried-and-true elements of a Hawaiian resort — an airy space replete with swaying palms and ocean views, an impressive pool, and a golf course — to the Curio Collection's commitment to a local sense of place in the design and amenities of its resorts. As such, it's not a lie-on-the-beach all-inclusive, but rather a gateway to the best things to do in Kauai that sets the tone for a fuller immersion into the island's lush natural beauty, rich culture, and laid-back pace of life.

Though we won't know quite how the Curio Collection experience translates to a Hawaiian setting until the resort's fall 2026 opening, representatives have hinted at a locally-grounded resort that "embodies the spirit, culture, and heritage of Kauai" (via Hotel Dive).