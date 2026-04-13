Florida's 3 Cities With The Best Public Transportation, According To The Internet

Florida has a reputation for plenty of things: spring breakers, retirees, alligators, hurricanes, year-round sunshine — the list might go on. One thing that it doesn't, though, is public transportation. Floridians use public transportation at a rate well below the national average, positioning the state as far more car-centric than most. But that's not for lack of trying: Florida is home to some of the nation's most developed public transportation infrastructure.

With an intercity railway system operating some of the nation's fastest trains and dozens more transit agencies operating throughout the state, Florida has an unexpectedly impressive breadth of transportation options. Urban sprawl may make driving the norm in much of Florida, but it isn't the whole story. With the help of an exciting new app that makes public transportation easier than ever to use, you might find that with some creativity and willingness to wait, a car-free itinerary in the Sunshine State is totally doable.

You'll want to be strategic about your destination if you're looking to use transit, though. And to determine the best places to be a transit rider in Florida, we've drawn on statistics as well as online tips from users on sites like Reddit and Tripadvisor, and these three cities come out on top. So if you're looking into a Florida move or a car-free vacation, look to these three Florida cities for the best public transportation in the state.