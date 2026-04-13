Which Has More Islands To Visit — The East Or West Coast?

There are quite a few islands to get through in the U.S. World Population Review put the total number at over 18,600, which would give the U.S. the fifth-highest number of islands on the planet! Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) lists over 17,000 entries for islands on its official database of geographical features in the country. The upshot? Short of picking Norway, Sweden, Canada, Finland, or possibly Indonesia for your next offshore adventure, the stars and stripes has the greatest variety of islands to visit on the whole darn globe.

But which coast has the most? There's actually one clear winner, because the East Coast has far more islands than the West Coast. Here are the workings: Using the aforementioned USGS geological features database, it's possible to get the total number of islands for individual states. Adding up those totals for each of the 14 oceanfront territories of the Eastern Seaboard gives an overall island count of over 8,000. Compare that to the mere 1,234 islands that the USGS lists for Washington, Oregon, and California combined — or even the 4,107 islands that exist in those three states plus Alaska and Hawaii — and it's easy to see that the Atlantic-facing side of the U.S. wins out.

In fact, of America's five states with the most islands, four are located on the East Coast, with Maine coming up trumps among those with a whopping 1,906 islands all of its own. The Pine Tree State is fast followed by Florida, home of the sun-splashed Keys, and then New York, which counts 885 islands in total. So, to put it simply: The East Coast is the place to go if the sheer number of islands is what stokes your wanderlust!