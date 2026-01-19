America's 5 States With The Most Islands

Search the United States Geological Survey (USGS) for islands in the U.S. and you get 17,358 listings. But they're not shared equally across the country. There are some states that lay claim to thousands upon thousands of islets, while others have just a trickle, or indeed none at all.

This guide is all about pinpointing the places that are very much blessed on the islands front. Using data from the USGS, it homes in on a handful of states that count the highest total number of isles. The result is a pretty tempting array of places for the ocean-loving, beach-obsessed traveler, since it hops from some of the most astounding corners of the East Coast all the way to the Arctic, and even dips into the tropical waters of the south.

You'll notice a common thread: all the states with high numbers of islands are coastal, with typically long shorelines that are broken up by bays, glaciers, fjords, coral reefs — you name it. New England and the Eastern Seaboard make a particularly strong showing, but the top spot is quite rightly reserved for the wildest state of all.