Canada's 'Floating Island' Is A Rustic Lake Superior Escape For Camping, Serene Beaches, And Kayaking
Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, holding 10% of the world's freshwater and boasting a beautiful coastline and a number of islands to explore. Michipicoten Island, called Canada's "floating island" because it's shrouded in both Ojibway legend and frequent fog. It's the third-largest island in the lake after St. Ignace and the remote Isle Royale National Park. It's also one of the most difficult islands to access in the lake, but experienced travelers who do visit will find gorgeous landscapes and interesting historical remnants.
Michipicoten Island covers 71 square miles and is approximately 16.8 miles long and 6.2 miles wide. The closest point to the Ontario mainland is 10 miles away — the island is located 40 miles southwest of Wawa, and 109 miles northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, the oldest city in Michigan. It was a source of copper for Ontario in the early 1900s, but the small mining and fishing villages have long been abandoned. Michipicoten was known for its woodland caribou — which were reintroduced to the island in 1982 — and wolves. However, in 2019, the wolves were relocated off the island due to falling caribou numbers. There are still other animals you may spot here, though, such as beaver, red fox, and peregrine falcons.
The island is heavily forested, with inland lakes and a terrain of ancient lava bedrock. There are no hiking trails here due to the dense bush landscape. But along the shore, you can admire the dramatic cliffs — Michipicoten means "big bluffs" in Ojibwe. It's a truly rustic destination for kayaking, exploring beaches, and camping.
Discover Michipicoten Island's beaches and shoreline by kayak
Access to Michipicoten Island is by water only. It's a popular destination for cruising boaters, who anchor in the protected waters of Quebec Harbour and explore by small boat. Kayaking is naturally popular, and some outfitters run wilderness trips that will ferry you to the island by powerboat, spend six days circumnavigating the island, and then return you to the mainland. Only advanced-level, experienced paddlers join the tour that makes the open-water crossing to the island by kayak. The island's coast is often challenging to approach due to mist or fog, and, no matter how you get there, kayakers should be comfortable paddling in 3-foot swells and 15 mph winds.
There are a number of landmarks you can see from the water. The skeleton wreck at Quebec Harbour is a notable sight, as is the wreck of the Captain Jim steam tugboat. One of the island's most impressive features is the 83-foot-tall lighthouse built in 1912. For exploring under the waves, divers may be interested in the two accessible shipwrecks.
There are a number of sandy beaches around Michipicoten Island, along with rocky beaches, for relaxing in between paddling. There is a gravel beach at Schaffer Point, and a similar rocky beach at Cozens Cove — you may find a rustic sauna here, although you'll probably need to supply your own firewood. With such a remote and inaccessible location, it's a wonderful destination to experience rugged wilderness and enjoy the serenity of nature from a quiet shoreline.
Planning your trip to Michipicoten Island
There are no designated campgrounds on the island, but intrepid travelers can still camp here. This is a remote wilderness experience — there are no facilities on Michipicoten Island, so you'll need to bring everything with you. Some suggested camping areas are around East End Lighthouse, West Sand Bay, or East Sand Bay. It's best to visit in the summer months to enjoy the warmer weather.
Michipicoten Island is very primitive, so you should have prior wilderness experience before embarking on a trip here. Kayakers can get a boat shuttle to the island — if traveling with an outfitter, they will likely arrange this. It's important to leave no trace in this special area by taking away all trash with you, leaving what you find, and respecting wildlife.
Your adventure to Michipicoten Island will likely start from the town of Wawa, Ontario, which is east of Lake Superior. While there is a bus service with Ontario Northland, it's easiest to get here with your own car — especially if transporting outdoor gear for your trip. The closest major airport, Sault Ste. Marie, has regular connections to Toronto, Thunder Bay, and a few others. It's about a 3-hour drive from the airport to Wawa. Explore more of the Canadian side of Lake Superior with a visit to the lovely Batchawana Bay Provincial Park in Ontario.