Canada's 'Floating Island' Is A Rustic Lake Superior Escape For Camping, Serene Beaches, And Kayaking

Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, holding 10% of the world's freshwater and boasting a beautiful coastline and a number of islands to explore. Michipicoten Island, called Canada's "floating island" because it's shrouded in both Ojibway legend and frequent fog. It's the third-largest island in the lake after St. Ignace and the remote Isle Royale National Park. It's also one of the most difficult islands to access in the lake, but experienced travelers who do visit will find gorgeous landscapes and interesting historical remnants.

Michipicoten Island covers 71 square miles and is approximately 16.8 miles long and 6.2 miles wide. The closest point to the Ontario mainland is 10 miles away — the island is located 40 miles southwest of Wawa, and 109 miles northwest of Sault Ste. Marie, the oldest city in Michigan. It was a source of copper for Ontario in the early 1900s, but the small mining and fishing villages have long been abandoned. Michipicoten was known for its woodland caribou — which were reintroduced to the island in 1982 — and wolves. However, in 2019, the wolves were relocated off the island due to falling caribou numbers. There are still other animals you may spot here, though, such as beaver, red fox, and peregrine falcons.

The island is heavily forested, with inland lakes and a terrain of ancient lava bedrock. There are no hiking trails here due to the dense bush landscape. But along the shore, you can admire the dramatic cliffs — Michipicoten means "big bluffs" in Ojibwe. It's a truly rustic destination for kayaking, exploring beaches, and camping.