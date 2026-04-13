Rick Steves Says This Adventure In Spain Is 'One Of The Most Wonderful' For Foodies

Europe is a treasure trove for food-loving travelers. The culinary adventures are seemingly endless; you can hop the vineyards of Calabria, Italy's ancient land of wine one day, and then head west to taste your way through France's Pas-de-Calais, a place of castles, sand dunes, and seafood, the next. Then there's what good old Rick Steves — you know, only one of America's leading European travel gurus since 1976 — recently dubbed "one of the most wonderful" adventures for gourmands on the continent: Hopping the tapas bars of San Sebastian and the Spanish Basque Country.

While delivering an hour-long bout of taste-bud-tingling insider info about European dining during the 2026 Travel Festival, Steves takes a moment to wax lyrical about his love for the food that awaits in this northern cut-out of the country between the Atlantic Ocean and the peaks of the Pyrenees. He talks of the communal spirit of the tapas bars and the long, local traditions that run through the cooking. He pinpoints specific tapas dishes that stand out on menus, and encourages would-be food pilgrims to the region to break out of their comfort zone.

He's not alone in his love for the local kitchen. Long-time travel guide publishers Lonely Planet place Pintxo hopping — the art of going from one tapas bar to the next in a single session — as the second most important thing to do in the foodie paradise city of San Sebastián, the town Steves himself has dubbed the gateway to the Basque Country. Meanwhile, food blogger Moani from Appetites Abroad goes one step further, imploring travelers to hit the local food bars before they do anything else in that town.