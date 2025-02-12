A Foodie Destination In France Is A Coastal Region Brimming With Castles, Sand Dunes, And Seafood

The stretch of shoreline along Pas-de-Calais is known as the Opal Coast for its ever-shifting, iridescent light. Calais is the main port of the area. Getting there can mean a three-hour car ride from Paris or nearly as long of a train ride on the TGV high-speed train. If you're coming on the Eurostar, hop off at the nearby city of Lille, then rent a car or continue on the local railway. There are also daily ferries from Dover, England, to Calais.

If you plan well and book far in advance, you may be lucky enough to reserve a table at one of several Michelin-starred restaurants in the area. Le Pavillon in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage is a one-star restaurant under Chef William Elliot. The Michelin Guide wrote, "His surf 'n turf combinations and his balanced dishes hit the spot every time, illustrated by wild turbot, girolle mushrooms, blackberries, spring onions and smoked oil."

The two-star Château de Beaulieu in Busnes features another homegrown talent, Chef Christophe Dufossé, who focuses on locally sourced products. "Standout dishes include his red mullet à l'unilateral (cooked on one side) with a punchy jus of fish bones, cucumber tagliatelle, and an emulsion of fresh almonds," noted the Michelin Guide. "Or his stunningly unorthodox dessert which features green asparagus, an icy lemon balm foam, olive oil sponge biscuit, finely diced raw asparagus and kalamansi, and a sorbet of lemon and lemon balm." Both are on the more expensive end of the Michelin spectrum, so be prepared to splurge!