Maine's Oldest Hotel Is A Family-Run Gem Offering Scenic Coastal Views And Classic New England Charm
There are plenty of reasons to visit Maine, whether you want to feast on delicious lobster on a delicious coastal trail or stroll along some of its 3,500 miles of coastline. But perhaps one of the state's biggest attractions are its charming towns steeped in history. Nestled between Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Portland, Maine, the charming coastal town of Kennebunk is filled with beaches, historic mansions, and one of the country's oldest inns.
According to VinePair, Seaside Inn is Maine's oldest hotel, dating back to before the country established its independence. Records date it back to 1660, when it was called the Farm House, making it Maine's oldest inn. Currently owned by Trish and Ken Mason, who are ninth generation innkeepers, the Seaside Inn's history within the family began in 1759 when the inn was purchsed by one of Trish's distant relatives. Today, the waterfront hotel is a four-star accomodation.
Despite its age, Seaside Inn has managed to continue to provide travelers with a high-quality experience, which is reflected in its 4.6-star rating across over 300 Google reviews. "I couldn't say enough positive things about the Seaside Inn," writes one guest on Google. "Of course it's outdated, but the hotel doesn't advertise itself to be remodeled or modern. ... It's the quaint, historic, and precious type of outdated that you can't help but adore."
Ocean views and charming rooms bring out the best of Seaside Inn's history
The charming inn overlooks the water, giving guests the quintessential New England beach experience. And while it has modern amenities like free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a hot tub with a view of the ocean, Seaside Inn is still filled with old-world charm. From the floral wallpaper found in several rooms to the decorative chair rails and the cozy wood-paneled breakfast room, the inn is filled with enough classic touches to bring you back to the New England of yesteryear. "Super clean, charming, comfortable, quaint," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "It felt so genuine with the flowered wallpaper. ... There is a soul in this place."
The warm interior is only enhanced by the beachy vibes outside. Built on two levels, the second-floor Oceanfront Premium rooms come with a large terrace where you can watch the crashing waves of the Atlantic and the beach. "The gorgeous view from our second floor ocean view room was worth every penny," writes a guest on Tripadvisor. For a more affordable price point, the ground-floor Oceanfront Standard rooms also have the water directly in sight, complete with terraces for lounging. It's also worth noting that Seaside Inn has two wheelchair accessible rooms on the first floor, opening up this historic inn to guests with mobility issues.
Guests can also enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast served daily in the inn's quaint 1850 Boat House, which is decorated with blue-and-white china that only enhances its charm. Fresh juice, oatmeal, cereal, and freshly baked muffins are provided to help get your day off to the right start. Added touches, like a small library of books and a selection of board games, contribute to the inn's homey feel.
Enjoy a stay at Maine's Seaside Inn
When you aren't in your room, you can stretch out the sun loungers that dot the inn's well-manicured lawn or borrow a bicycle and cycle around town. The inn is less than a mile from a peaceful Franciscan Monastery, with over 60 acres of English gardens and walking trails. While it's technically located on the coast of Kennebunk, it's a short drive to the neighboring Kennebunkport and its charming downtown: the bustling Dock Square, with shops, galleries, and restaurants.
By booking directly on the website, you can expect to pay at least $200 per night for a room for two at the time of this writing, with prices varying depending on the type of room you select. Seaside Inn also offers special off-season winter and spring packages for couples. All told, Seaside Inn is a quaint option that allows visitors to enjoy a slice of American history.
If you're ready for your stay at this historic inn, it is easily reachable by car from the Portland International Jetport, which is serviced by major airlines like Delta, Southwest, and American Airlines. While the drive is just 40 minutes, those looking for more flight options and cheaper tickets may also fly into Boston Logan International Airport and make the 1.5-hour drive north. Looking for even more historic inns in America? Check out our list of other old, nostalgic American hotels that ooze charm and history.