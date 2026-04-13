Maine's Oldest Hotel Is A Family-Run Gem Offering Scenic Coastal Views And Classic New England Charm

There are plenty of reasons to visit Maine, whether you want to feast on delicious lobster on a delicious coastal trail or stroll along some of its 3,500 miles of coastline. But perhaps one of the state's biggest attractions are its charming towns steeped in history. Nestled between Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Portland, Maine, the charming coastal town of Kennebunk is filled with beaches, historic mansions, and one of the country's oldest inns.

According to VinePair, Seaside Inn is Maine's oldest hotel, dating back to before the country established its independence. Records date it back to 1660, when it was called the Farm House, making it Maine's oldest inn. Currently owned by Trish and Ken Mason, who are ninth generation innkeepers, the Seaside Inn's history within the family began in 1759 when the inn was purchsed by one of Trish's distant relatives. Today, the waterfront hotel is a four-star accomodation.

Despite its age, Seaside Inn has managed to continue to provide travelers with a high-quality experience, which is reflected in its 4.6-star rating across over 300 Google reviews. "I couldn't say enough positive things about the Seaside Inn," writes one guest on Google. "Of course it's outdated, but the hotel doesn't advertise itself to be remodeled or modern. ... It's the quaint, historic, and precious type of outdated that you can't help but adore."