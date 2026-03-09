5 Of America's Oldest Hotels That Still Offer Nostalgic Charm And Rooms For Guests, According To Reviews And Research

If you're looking for the oldest hotel in the world, you'll have to travel to the small Japanese town of Hayakawa, where the Keiunkan inn has been welcoming guests since A.D. 705. Considering that was more than 800 years before the first European colony was established in North America, it's no surprise that America's oldest hotels are young by comparison. But there are still lots of inns across the U.S. that have colonial roots and hotels that offer their guests Victorian-era elegance.

The question of which hotel in the United States is the oldest is trickier to answer than it seems. Multiple inns lay claim to various versions of the title, from La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico to the Seaside Inn in Kennebunk, Maine. Age isn't the only factor that imbues a property with nostalgic charm, though. That's as much a factor of the hotel's interior design and the experience it provides for guests as it is about how long the walls have been standing.

If a trip into the past is what you're looking for, all five of the hotels below deliver. Every one has been in business as a hotel since the 19th century (and in some cases the century before), and all of them embody the spirit of days long gone, bringing the past to life for their guests in ways that will make you feel as if you've stepped into another era.