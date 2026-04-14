Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Charming Small Town With A Cheese Museum, Tasty Eats, And Artsy Vibes

Travelers hopping the United States' northern border between Detroit, Michigan, and Toronto, Canada, have their choice of adorable small towns to break up the drive. From Canada's "Forest City" with family-friendly fun to "The Friendly City" with a charming downtown, local shops, and art, there are myriad small towns worth pulling over for — or worth making a side trip from either city to visit. So if you're looking for a compelling small town nestled in Southwestern Ontario, between Detroit and Toronto, look no further than Ingersoll. This Canadian town of around 12,000 inhabitants boasts delicious cuisine, a unique cheese museum, and an artsy, creative ambiance.

Ingersoll is just over two hours by car from Detroit (not including any time spent waiting to cross the United States-Canada border), a little over 90 minutes from the middle of Toronto. From the skies, you can plan to arrive at the major hub that is Toronto Pearson International Airport and then drive under 90 minutes to reach Ingersoll. Taking the train from either Detroit or Toronto is also an easy option, with a station right in Ingersoll. No matter how you choose to travel, just don't forget to pack your passport if you're coming from the U.S.