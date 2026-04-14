Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Charming Small Town With A Cheese Museum, Tasty Eats, And Artsy Vibes
Travelers hopping the United States' northern border between Detroit, Michigan, and Toronto, Canada, have their choice of adorable small towns to break up the drive. From Canada's "Forest City" with family-friendly fun to "The Friendly City" with a charming downtown, local shops, and art, there are myriad small towns worth pulling over for — or worth making a side trip from either city to visit. So if you're looking for a compelling small town nestled in Southwestern Ontario, between Detroit and Toronto, look no further than Ingersoll. This Canadian town of around 12,000 inhabitants boasts delicious cuisine, a unique cheese museum, and an artsy, creative ambiance.
Ingersoll is just over two hours by car from Detroit (not including any time spent waiting to cross the United States-Canada border), a little over 90 minutes from the middle of Toronto. From the skies, you can plan to arrive at the major hub that is Toronto Pearson International Airport and then drive under 90 minutes to reach Ingersoll. Taking the train from either Detroit or Toronto is also an easy option, with a station right in Ingersoll. No matter how you choose to travel, just don't forget to pack your passport if you're coming from the U.S.
Enjoy Ingersoll's cheese museum and delicious food
Whether you're a cheese aficionado, a foodie of any kind, or simply a curious traveler eager to learn, you won't want to miss out on a visit to the Ingersoll Cheese & Agricultural Museum. Founded in 1977, this quirky museum honors the area's rich history of dairy production and contains upwards of 45,000 artifacts that explicate the role that Ingersoll — and Oxford County at large — played in the region's agricultural roots. Don't skip a gander at the museum's gift shop, where you can purchase delectable local cheeses and other treats.
But don't worry — Ingersoll has plenty else to offer on the culinary front beyond just cheese. Grab a table at Louie's Pizza and Pasta, which (as the name suggests) serves up comforting and delicious Italian classics — as well as a smattering of local Canadian options, like cheese curds, plus a handful of Tex-Mex dishes. When it comes to breakfast, a popular spot is The Olde Bakery Cafe. At this family-owned eatery, you'll find locally sourced ingredients, an all-day breakfast menu, and a range of tasty dessert items, all situated amid a cozy atmospheric space in a historical building.
Take in Ingersoll's creative spirit
Ingersoll also has an artsy side, which you can see firsthand with a visit to Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre (ICAC). Billing itself as "where creativity meets community," this has been the beating heart of the town's artistic spirit since 1972. At this community hub, visitors can check out local artists' exhibitions in the onsite gallery, hit up the artisan market, or even sign up for art classes (for both kids and adults). While some of the classes comprise several sessions over a span of weeks, others are one-time offerings that you can undertake in a single day or weekend. Whether it's quilting, felting, various pottery techniques, or something else entirely that strikes your fancy, ICAC classes offer a prime opportunity to tap into this town's vibrant arts community.
If you're not much of an artist yourself but are eager to partake in Ingersoll's creative vibes, you can also hit up shops like Patina's Gifts of Art & Craft. At this compelling emporium, shoppers can peruse a vast array of handmade crafts and gift items hailing from across Canada and worldwide. From pottery pieces to blown glass items to socks — and truly one-of-a-kind, made-in-Canada items like maple leaf-emblazoned pickle forks — this is a great place to grab a special souvenir or household item for yourself or a thoughtful and artistically minded gift to bring home for someone else. If you're still craving more creative vibes after your time in Ingersoll, continue the Canadian road trip to visit the St. Lawrence neighborhood, one of Toronto's oldest neighborhoods brimming with art.