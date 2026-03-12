Nestled Between Toronto And Detroit Is 'The Friendly City' With A Charming Downtown, Local Shops, And Art

When most travelers plan a trip to Canada, they tend to stick to the tried-and-true favorites. Places like Vancouver, Montreal, and Calgary are buzzing with tourists year-round, but what about the rest of the world's second-largest country? If you'd like to see a more under-the-radar side of Canada without missing out on convenient city amenities, Woodstock might be the perfect destination for you. Not only does it promise a charming downtown, local shops, and an impressive arts scene, but it's also within a two-hour radius of some of the country's most famous hubs, including Toronto and Niagara Falls (and there's a lot to do on a trip here besides seeing the waterfalls). Thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and impressive cultural scene, Woodstock is also known as "The Friendly City," promising a touch of warmth and a close-knit feel that would be hard to find in most of the major nearby hubs.

Being so close to the Canada-U.S. border, Woodstock can be reached by car, especially by those in western New York. Buffalo, for example, is less than a two-hour drive away. If a road trip is out of the question, you can take your pick of airports. Smaller regional airports in London and Waterloo are closest, but flights are limited. If you find a better route to Toronto Pearson International instead (76 miles away), you might want to read through this guide on how to avoid getting stuck at what is, without a doubt, North America's most stressful airport. On the flip side, the latter is the only option out of the three with a direct bus line to Woodstock. The ride lasts roughly 110 minutes.