Canada's Breathtaking Lake Manitoba Beach That Could Pass For The Mediterranean
A Mediterranean getaway could be closer than you think. On the shores of Lake Manitoba, which shares the name of its Canadian province where you can spot each of the country's "Big 5" wildlife, Steep Rock Beach has a bit of the European seaside flair. In a TikTok, user @thelocaltrail called it "the Mediterranean of Manitoba" for its cliffs plunging into the water, with plots of beach in between to lay out in the sun. It's a prime spot to watch the sunset or sip on a margarita by the water.
You could spend a day just hanging out at the beach and admiring the cliffs. But the beach and its vicinity are well-suited for spending a couple of days or longer camping and exploring. "If I would do it over again, I would stay out there for a night, maybe get some kayaking in, and see what else the area has to offer," one Reddit user said. Beyond its pretty beachfront, Lake Manitoba makes Steep Rock Beach a natural playground for fishing, boating, and kayaking. Heading a bit inland from the shore, there's a hiking trail circling around a quarry, while the Steep Rock Beach Park to the east of the quarry has its own campground with over 200 sites to pitch a tent or park an RV.
Take in Mediterranean views at Steep Rock Beach
A Mediterranean vantage in Canada might sound far-fetched, but what specifically sets Steep Rock Beach apart and gives it that cliffside scenery is its limestone rock formations. In the way that Sicilian coves are defined by their limestone cliffs and caves, the shores of Steep Rock also have some incredible limestone features: cliffs, grottos, and islets shaped by the lapping water over millennia. "Towering over the crystal-clear waters of Lake Manitoba, the cliffs offer dramatic views that feel straight out of a postcard," a Google reviewer described. The beach around the rock formations is more pebble-riddled than sandy, as @thelocaltrail explained in their TikTok, but you can go swimming. A sandier public beach (albeit without the cliffs) is available at the Steep Rock Beach Park, around a 10-minute drive away.
Several reviewers have enjoyed taking a kayak or canoe out onto the water from Steep Rock Beach. There's even a little island called Goat Island you can paddle to. A well-reviewed rental service, Steep Rock Kayak & Canoe, is available right by the beach. Those who'd rather stay on land can hike along the tops of the cliffs with the roughly 2.7-mile Little Steep Rock Trail. It's possible to extend your hike to make a 5.1-mile loop around Steep Rock's old quarry, another scenic spot with bright blue water.
Getting to and staying at Steep Rock Beach
Many visitors to Steep Rock Beach start their journey there from Winnipeg, Manitoba, though it's not a quick trip. The beach is just under a three-hour drive from Winnipeg — all the more reason to extend the visit beyond just a day-long outing. The Steep Rock Beach Park campground makes it easy to stay overnight if you've got a tent or an RV. Campsite rates come at three tiers, starting around $23 U.S. a night: a basic site without hookups, one with water and electricity hookups, and one that also includes sewage. The park is open from May through October — understandable in a country known for being the coldest in the world — and you'll need to pay an entry fee, even if just coming to spend time on its sandy beach.
There's no fee to see the cliffs at Steep Rock Beach, which is separate from the managed park area, though the fee-free spots might be a bit scrappier. There's one spot near the beach where you can get some food and drinks called Gringo Loco's. It serves empanadas, burgers, and margaritas seasonally in the summer, and it has hosted live music evenings in the past. When you head back to Winnipeg, you can consider making your next Manitoba outing to Steinbach, a growing city on the prairie with quaint Mennonite charm.