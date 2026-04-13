Canada's Breathtaking Lake Manitoba Beach That Could Pass For The Mediterranean

A Mediterranean getaway could be closer than you think. On the shores of Lake Manitoba, which shares the name of its Canadian province where you can spot each of the country's "Big 5" wildlife, Steep Rock Beach has a bit of the European seaside flair. In a TikTok, user @thelocaltrail called it "the Mediterranean of Manitoba" for its cliffs plunging into the water, with plots of beach in between to lay out in the sun. It's a prime spot to watch the sunset or sip on a margarita by the water.

You could spend a day just hanging out at the beach and admiring the cliffs. But the beach and its vicinity are well-suited for spending a couple of days or longer camping and exploring. "If I would do it over again, I would stay out there for a night, maybe get some kayaking in, and see what else the area has to offer," one Reddit user said. Beyond its pretty beachfront, Lake Manitoba makes Steep Rock Beach a natural playground for fishing, boating, and kayaking. Heading a bit inland from the shore, there's a hiking trail circling around a quarry, while the Steep Rock Beach Park to the east of the quarry has its own campground with over 200 sites to pitch a tent or park an RV.