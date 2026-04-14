Why Rick Steves Says, 'When I Get Ripped Off, I Celebrate' While Traveling

Most travelers, when they get scammed or shortchanged on a trip, will take it as a setback. Rick Steves, the travel expert behind dozens of guidebooks, is a different kind of traveler, though, one who takes the Samuel Beckett adage "fail better" to its furthest extent. For Steves, traveling is about overcoming fears and anxieties, so rather than build up a sense of dread around potential rip-offs, he considers it a chance to learn how to prevent it from happening in the future. "When I get ripped off, I celebrate — I learned a scam and can now share it with my readers," Steves shared in his blog. Travel is a learning experience, even when things go wrong.

Above all, Steves is a researcher. While the casual traveler might be less optimistic about getting ripped off, travel mishaps are part of Steves' field research, and they make it into his guidebooks in the form of advice and practical warnings. "I can learn that scam, go home, and tell my readers so they'll be prepared," Steves said in an interview with Ingram Advance Travel (via Rick Steves' Europe). "[I]f you're not on the ball, you are likely to be conned, or simply waste some time or money." It's part of a broader philosophy that, while useful for Steves' guidebooks, can also make travelers more vigilant: The goal isn't to avoid every mistake, but rather to build up more awareness and move confidently through unfamiliar places.