Here's What Happens If Your Passport Expires While You're Abroad On Vacation

For backpackers, digital nomads, expats, and long-term travelers, it's easy to lose track of time. With all the buzz of adventure, the thrill of new experiences, and the logistics of being in a foreign country, there's more than enough to occupy one's thoughts. So it's not so far-fetched that one tiny but impactful detail often escapes even the most seasoned traveler — a passport expiration date.

Let's just call it what it is: a common mistake you'll want to avoid when booking an international flight. Because here's the lowdown on the situation: you'll need a valid passport to legally enter or leave the U.S., per Section 215 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. And because a valid passport is a legal requirement, check-in staff can deny passengers with lapsed documentation from boarding, given the penalties, fines, and consequent costs the airline could face should they look the other way. But it wasn't always this strict. During the pandemic, the U.S. government temporarily allowed citizens abroad to use expired passports to travel back to the U.S. — an exception that was officially ended by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on June 30, 2022.

But don't panic — you aren't stranded forever. The situation calls for a visit to the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate to acquire a new passport, per the U.S. Customs and Border Protection — not exactly something you'd like to be doing while on vacation, but the only recourse given the situation. Be aware that U.S. embassies and consulates abroad have their own procedures, so make sure to call ahead or check their website for specific requirements and opening times.