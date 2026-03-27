The Most Common Mistakes You'll Want To Avoid At All Costs When Booking An International Flight

If you fly domestically on a regular basis, you might feel like you have a pretty good handle on the worst U.S.airports for layovers, but layovers abroad are sometimes a different animal entirely. International itineraries sometimes involve unfamiliar policies and procedures. For example, on two different trips, my husband and I have had to go through a mandatory bag search and screening process at our gate when laying over in Istanbul. You may also need to go through immigration or customs (depending on the nation and your travel itinerary) or depart from a different terminal than the one you flew into. Due to these types of situations, international connection times that seem reasonable on paper may not actually leave you enough time to make your next flight.

It's also important to take extra care if you're booking a self-transfer rather than a standard connection. In Paris, for example, we've flown into Charles de Gaulle but caught our "connecting" flight at Orly on the other side of the city. If you decide to do something like this, you'll also need to factor in baggage claim time at the arrival airport, travel time, and security screening time at the second airport. In fact, if you leave the airport at all — whether to catch a self-transfer departure or to sightsee — it's imperative to give yourself ample time and do your research. Some destinations won't let passengers exit the airport for any reason without a visa. Reviewing the airport layout and local procedures before your trip is the easiest way to ensure a pleasant layover experience, no matter where in the world you're headed.