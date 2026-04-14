Nestled In The Northern Sierra Nevada Is California's Overlooked Mountain Lake For Peaceful Paddling

You can beat the summer crowds of Tahoe by heading instead to Lassen County, California, which is home to numerous stunning alpine lakes. You can visit the local recreational playground of Lake Almanor, but there's another lake nearby that is such a gem that Hipcamp calls it "an essential stop when passing through either Lassen or the nearby Plumas National Forest." This hidden paddler's paradise is owned by the Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) and officially known as Mountain Meadows Reservoir, but many locals still call it Walker Lake after the family that previously owned the land.

Just 27 miles from the charming and friendly mountain town of Susanville to the east, and 13 miles from Lake Almanor to the west, Mountain Meadows Reservoir is a skinny, crescent-shaped body of water about 7 miles long and 1 mile wide at its widest point, with plenty of room to seek out solitude. The lake sits at an elevation of 5,000 feet (around 500 feet higher than Lake Almanor). This means that when summer temperatures in Sacramento Valley cities like Chico (just 80 miles away) are nearing triple digits, the average here remains comfortably in the 70s. You will need to take some dirt roads to get here, because the lake is truly secluded. Best of all, lake access is free of charge.

In 2018, the reservoir became a conservation area managed for PG&E by the Feather River Land Trust, with a renewed focus on both habitat restoration and outdoor recreation. Hiking, biking, birding, and fishing are among the other summer activities here, although paddling is the standout. In winter, the shallow lake freezes over, and the fire road trails can be used for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.