North Carolina's Southernmost Pier Is A Haven For Fishing Overlooking A Charming Beach
North Carolina's coastline is a playground for travelers, with over 300 miles of scenic spots to explore. While the state is best known for its livelier beaches in the Wilmington area, most notably Carolina Beach, there's another charming area that often flies under the radar. Sunset Beach Pier, located about 60 miles to the south, is set along a stretch of coast offering a quieter alternative to the more crowded North Carolina beach destinations.
Part of the Brunswick Islands, Sunset Beach is known for its natural beauty and dark skies, earning a reputation as one of North Carolina's best stargazing destinations. Here, low dunes covered in tall grass frame the coast as the soft, white sand meets gentle rolling waves. Its south-facing shoreline also offers the rare chance to see the sun rise and set over the ocean. Visitors say the phenomenon is especially stunning, creating the perfect setting to spend meaningful time with loved ones.
Overlooking the shoreline, Sunset Beach Pier — North Carolina's southernmost pier — stretches 900 feet into the Atlantic. Beneath it, waves roll and break against its wooden pilings, adding to the laid-back atmosphere that makes Sunset Beach one of America's best towns for retirement. It's the perfect place to unwind, but that's not all. The pier, which sees the most activity between March and late November, offers more than just vibes and beautiful ocean views. Visitors will find a bar and grill, a jukebox, billiards, and a self-guided walking tour, among other things. However, for many, the main attraction is fishing.
Sunset Beach Pier is a go-to fishing destination on North Carolina's coast
Fishing off the pier changes depending on the season, giving anglers something new to catch all year round. During the spring and summer months, guests can expect to see a mix of flounder, Spanish mackerel, drum, and striped bass. But just like Whittier, an underrated destination in North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains, fall is often the busiest season at Sunset Beach Pier, with migratory fish like king mackerel and red drum aplenty as they begin moving offshore in search of warmer waters.
In addition to the abundance of fish, the experience at Sunset Beach Pier is what keeps visitors coming back. Many say the pier is welcoming to all skill levels, with staff on hand to help beginners set up and improve their chances of reeling something in. The fishing doesn't stop at sunset, either. Anglers can often be seen perched up against its high wooden railings well into the night, waiting for the right fish to bite, with the pier staying open until midnight during the spring and summer months.
Fishing at Sunset Beach Pier is also convenient. Rod and fishing cart rentals are available at the bait-and-tackle shop, so there's no need to haul gear from home. The shop also sells a wide variety of bait, including live shrimp and live mud minnows. Daily fishing passes range from $10 to $16 (as of this writing) and include rods. Three- and five-day passes are also available, along with season passes. However, it's worth noting that anglers over 16 will need a North Carolina Coastal Recreational Fishing License in order to get started.