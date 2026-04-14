North Carolina's Southernmost Pier Is A Haven For Fishing Overlooking A Charming Beach

North Carolina's coastline is a playground for travelers, with over 300 miles of scenic spots to explore. While the state is best known for its livelier beaches in the Wilmington area, most notably Carolina Beach, there's another charming area that often flies under the radar. Sunset Beach Pier, located about 60 miles to the south, is set along a stretch of coast offering a quieter alternative to the more crowded North Carolina beach destinations.

Part of the Brunswick Islands, Sunset Beach is known for its natural beauty and dark skies, earning a reputation as one of North Carolina's best stargazing destinations. Here, low dunes covered in tall grass frame the coast as the soft, white sand meets gentle rolling waves. Its south-facing shoreline also offers the rare chance to see the sun rise and set over the ocean. Visitors say the phenomenon is especially stunning, creating the perfect setting to spend meaningful time with loved ones.

Overlooking the shoreline, Sunset Beach Pier — North Carolina's southernmost pier — stretches 900 feet into the Atlantic. Beneath it, waves roll and break against its wooden pilings, adding to the laid-back atmosphere that makes Sunset Beach one of America's best towns for retirement. It's the perfect place to unwind, but that's not all. The pier, which sees the most activity between March and late November, offers more than just vibes and beautiful ocean views. Visitors will find a bar and grill, a jukebox, billiards, and a self-guided walking tour, among other things. However, for many, the main attraction is fishing.