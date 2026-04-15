Houston's Artsy Theater Started In A Former Church
While it may feel like every movie we actually get to see in theaters is part of an enormous franchise, filmmakers are still creating smaller, independent work. Watching new films and discovering emerging artists can remind us why we fell in love with the medium in the first place. If you happen to be in Houston — a city with revitalized warehouse districts and vibrant neighborhoods — you can do just that at Aurora Picture Show. This nonprofit media arts organization has been around since 1998, spending much of its history in a former church built in 1926.
Founded by Andrea Grover, Aurora Picture Show is dedicated to artist-made film, video, and media installations. In 1997, Grover found the church location and completely transformed it, removing paneling and carpet but leaving some of the pews. She built an apartment in the back and opened the space the following year. The organization has since expanded into a new theater space in Houston's East End while continuing to host events at venues across the city.
One reviewer on Yelp wrote of Aurora Picture Show's new location: "If you love film and art, this is the place to check out. In this grand opening, they had so many impressive creatives and art lovers that leave you feeling inspired!" Another attendee of its annual Night Light event said, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE art being produced in unusual spaces which continues to prove Houston has talent. ¡Bravo! to both these organizations. I look forward to the next event." The closest airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, rated one of the best airports in the country for public art, is about 21 miles from central Houston. You can take the METRO bus from the airport to Houston and around the city, so you don't need a car.
All about Aurora Picture Show in Houston, Texas
Aurora Picture Show is a strong option if you want to see something outside the usual mix of comic book movies and romantic comedies. The organization says it presents "innovative, nontraditional, artist-made film, video, and multidisciplinary works." Events and screenings run throughout the year. Recent and recurring programming has included screenings such as The Films of Roy Fridge, showcasing experimental work from the late 1950s through the early 1970s, as well as BYOB (Bring Your Own Beamer), a free outdoor event co-presented with The Menil Collection that projects video art on the museum's exterior.
Community events are central to Aurora's mission. Its annual Night Light festival, held in late spring in partnership with Buffalo Bayou Partnership, features large video art installations along the waterfront. The event also includes a market with food, drinks, and music, so everyone can come out and enjoy a break from everyday life.
Aurora also hosts the annual Extremely Shorts Film Festival, which began in 1998 and features films 3 minutes or less from around the world. Submissions are open, and prizes will be awarded to winners. The organization supports younger filmmakers through its Summer Youth Filmmaking Camps for ages 7 to 11 and 12 to 15, a program that has run for more than a decade. Finally, while you're in Houston, consider visiting Acres Homes, the historic neighborhood full of public art, rural vibes, and barbecue.