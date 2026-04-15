Houston's Artsy Theater Started In A Former Church

While it may feel like every movie we actually get to see in theaters is part of an enormous franchise, filmmakers are still creating smaller, independent work. Watching new films and discovering emerging artists can remind us why we fell in love with the medium in the first place. If you happen to be in Houston — a city with revitalized warehouse districts and vibrant neighborhoods — you can do just that at Aurora Picture Show. This nonprofit media arts organization has been around since 1998, spending much of its history in a former church built in 1926.

Founded by Andrea Grover, Aurora Picture Show is dedicated to artist-made film, video, and media installations. In 1997, Grover found the church location and completely transformed it, removing paneling and carpet but leaving some of the pews. She built an apartment in the back and opened the space the following year. The organization has since expanded into a new theater space in Houston's East End while continuing to host events at venues across the city.

One reviewer on Yelp wrote of Aurora Picture Show's new location: "If you love film and art, this is the place to check out. In this grand opening, they had so many impressive creatives and art lovers that leave you feeling inspired!" Another attendee of its annual Night Light event said, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE art being produced in unusual spaces which continues to prove Houston has talent. ¡Bravo! to both these organizations. I look forward to the next event." The closest airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, rated one of the best airports in the country for public art, is about 21 miles from central Houston. You can take the METRO bus from the airport to Houston and around the city, so you don't need a car.