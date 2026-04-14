Sandwiched Between Indy And Chicago Is A Thrilling Indiana Amusement Park For Family-Friendly Fun

If you're looking for fun for the whole family, an amusement park is usually a safe bet. These aren't just places to go on a few rides and call it a day. A lot of the best ones pride themselves on creating the right atmospheres for immersive days out and about. Some U.S. amusement parks could even pass for Europe, such as Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia. That's not to say large and complex parks are always the way forward. Sometimes you just want somewhere with games and activities that'll keep everyone entertained and outdoors for hours. That's certainly one of the strengths of Zig-E's Funland, a relatively small yet entertaining amusement park only 37 miles from Chicago and 150 miles from Indianapolis.

The 3.4-acre park in St. John doesn't have the big rides of larger parks, but it still prides itself on delivering fun experiences for all ages. Adults and children older than 10 can zoom around Zig-E's Rippin' Raceway in brightly colored go-karts. You can drive as fast as 18 mph while banking around sharp corners and cruising down the straights on the outdoor track.

If go-karting is a little too high-octane for your blood, the 18-hole mini-golf course provides a more relaxed and leisurely form of fun. The unique holes still provide a challenge and maybe a few headaches when the ball just won't go in. At least the water features, animal sculptures, and creative obstacles keep things interesting. The outdoor laser tag may be more suitable for older kids and adults. The arena fits up to 32 players and keeps your heart pumping as you navigate buildings and duck for cover while trying to take down the opposition. There are also outdoor batting cages for anyone looking to work on their swing.