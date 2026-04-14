Sandwiched Between Indy And Chicago Is A Thrilling Indiana Amusement Park For Family-Friendly Fun
If you're looking for fun for the whole family, an amusement park is usually a safe bet. These aren't just places to go on a few rides and call it a day. A lot of the best ones pride themselves on creating the right atmospheres for immersive days out and about. Some U.S. amusement parks could even pass for Europe, such as Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia. That's not to say large and complex parks are always the way forward. Sometimes you just want somewhere with games and activities that'll keep everyone entertained and outdoors for hours. That's certainly one of the strengths of Zig-E's Funland, a relatively small yet entertaining amusement park only 37 miles from Chicago and 150 miles from Indianapolis.
The 3.4-acre park in St. John doesn't have the big rides of larger parks, but it still prides itself on delivering fun experiences for all ages. Adults and children older than 10 can zoom around Zig-E's Rippin' Raceway in brightly colored go-karts. You can drive as fast as 18 mph while banking around sharp corners and cruising down the straights on the outdoor track.
If go-karting is a little too high-octane for your blood, the 18-hole mini-golf course provides a more relaxed and leisurely form of fun. The unique holes still provide a challenge and maybe a few headaches when the ball just won't go in. At least the water features, animal sculptures, and creative obstacles keep things interesting. The outdoor laser tag may be more suitable for older kids and adults. The arena fits up to 32 players and keeps your heart pumping as you navigate buildings and duck for cover while trying to take down the opposition. There are also outdoor batting cages for anyone looking to work on their swing.
Arcades and amusement park eats at Zig-E's Funland
Not all the fun is to be had outside at Zig-E's Funland. You can also play over 40 games in two arcades. These range from tactical prize games to new video games. The former gives you tickets to redeem for prizes. If you get hungry, one of the arcades also houses the Snack Shop. The menu offers a lot of the classic choices you'd expect at an amusement park, including pizzas, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, hot dogs, and fries. You can wash it down with slushies, sodas, or Starbucks frappes.
Adults may also appreciate the Pit Stop Bar located next to the go-kart track. It sells a range of beer, wine, seltzers, and even cocktails. Different days of the week also call for different drink specials, such as $5 domestic beers on Tuesdays and $8 margaritas on Sundays. Birthday parties are another Zig-E's specialty. You can build out a custom package with food add-ons, go-karting, arcade credits, and goodie bags. They also have pre-set packages with various perks and bonuses for all the attendees. "We hosted our boys' birthday party here and had an amazing experience. We went with their ultimate party package, and it was worth every penny," one visitor wrote in a Google review.
You can get to Zig-E's Funland by driving about 45 minutes from the "World's Most Beautiful City," Chicago. It takes around 2.5 hours to get there from Indianapolis or the dynamic and underrated Fort Wayne. As of this writing, Zig-E's Funland has two main ticket options: two-hour passes for $35 to $40 and all-day passes for $50 to $60. You can also pay a small fee for enjoying mini-golf, go-karting, or laser tag separately.