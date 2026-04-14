Between Greenville And Charlotte Is South Carolina's Storybook Town With A Historic Revolutionary Battlefield
Most travelers to South Carolina are making their way to the shores of Myrtle Beach, which earned the accolade of America's favorite getaway for 2025. But aside from boardwalks and beachy fun, the Palmetto State has plenty more excitement to offer. Mountaineers can experience a slice of the Blue Ridge Mountains over in Seneca, a lakefront city with a charming downtown and waterfall hikes. Beachgoers can bask in even more spectacular coastlines in Beaufort, called "America's happiest seaside town." On the other hand, travelers who enjoy walking through storybook streets while enjoying local history should make their way to Cowpens, a low-key little town with a lot of charm.
Tucked between swathes of green woodlands, Cowpens was established in the 1870s, but the town's origins stretch back even further. At least 100 years earlier, the surrounding land was nothing but empty pastures for grazing cattle, and farmers appropriately named the area "Cow-pens." When the Revolutionary War broke out, Continental Army soldiers clashed with British troops amidst the fields in what is now called the Battle of Cowpens, which is preserved as part of Cowpens National Battlefield. Military buffs and history fiends can spend the day touring the grounds before retreating to Cowpens for relaxation.
Though it might be teeny-tiny, Cowpens embraces its small-town atmosphere. Locals gather at the downtown coffee shop to enjoy chitchat and pastries, while the main thoroughfare invites travelers to take a leisurely stroll along the old brick storefronts. Stop by in the summer to join in the merriment of the Mighty Moo Festival, when the town erupts into a lively celebration with parades and music. Local travelers in Greenville are only about 40 minutes by car from Cowpens, while North Carolina road-trippers in Charlotte can make the drive in just over an hour.
Spend the day at the Cowpens National Battlefield
Just a 10-minute drive north of town brings sightseers to the Cowpens National Battlefield. Overgrown, grassy meadows are bordered by thick groves of trees, creating a peaceful atmosphere in what was once the scene of a chaotic fight. Though not quite as famous as other battles of the Revolutionary War, like Saratoga or Yorktown, the Battle of Cowpens is still considered one of the most important. Fought over the course of a single morning in the winter of 1781, Brigadier General Daniel Morgan led the American Southern Army in a decisive victory against British troops under the command of the notoriously cruel Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton.
Visitors to the Cowpens battlefield can follow in the footsteps of Daniel Morgan's soldiers and hike the gravel trails through the meadows, while drivers can also follow the paved road looping through the grounds for a scenic auto tour. Signboards with details of the historic battle are dotted along the walking trails, and picnic tables with grills invite hikers to stop for a snack while enjoying the scenery. At the heart of the battlefield is the Washington Light Infantry Monument, which stands as a memorial to the fallen Continental soldiers. "There's a lot of history to be learned about this place," wrote a previous visitor.
Stop by during the park's annual events for even more excitement. The anniversary of the Battle of Cowpens is celebrated every January with a living history encampment, where costumed interpreters give demonstrations of cavalry tactics and Revolutionary-era weapons, while park rangers lead guided tours and lantern-lit walks. Meanwhile, visitors can gather to watch more weapon-firing and listen to a recitation of the Declaration of Independence at the annual "Celebration of Freedom" event for Independence Day.
Explore downtown Cowpens for shopping and local eateries
Relaxed travelers should soak up the rural atmosphere around Cowpens with a stroll through Main Street. Tucked near a corner is Eight Gates Antiques, where thrifters can scour the shelves for gifts, souvenirs, and vintage treasures. "Great for a ladies' shopping afternoon," wrote a previous visitor. Look for more antiques right across the street at Floate Farms and Finds, while just a short walk away is The Carolina Moo Boutique, which offers clothes and accessories for men, women, and children. More tasteful gifts and all kinds of home decor can be found at The Marketplace on Main. "Definitely our new favorite place to shop and [find] unique pieces," a previous customer shared.
Take a break from shopping and strolling for a refreshing snack at Cowpens Coffee & Creamery. The atmosphere is welcoming, with a wide lounge area where customers can sit down and relax. Sip flavorful lattes, cool off with ice cream and milkshakes, or enjoy sweet pastries and hearty sandwiches. "This is the exact coffee/small town experience that you'd want," wrote a past visitor. Travelers craving fresh pizzas, baked spaghetti, and Greek sandwiches should head to Town Grill & Pizza. Previous reviews mention the friendly staff and tasty dishes.
For a classic Americana experience, stop for a meal at Crawford's Restaurant, a family-run diner tucked within a rustic red farmhouse. A previous visitor mentioned that "if you're ever in the area, this is a must try," while another customer claimed they "[can't] wait to go back." Order chili dogs, cheeseburgers with onion rings, and fried Oreos, all washed down with a glass of iced tea. With affordable motels like Holiday Inn Express and Hampton Inn just a short drive from town, travelers can extend their stay to explore more of Cowpens.