Between Greenville And Charlotte Is South Carolina's Storybook Town With A Historic Revolutionary Battlefield

Most travelers to South Carolina are making their way to the shores of Myrtle Beach, which earned the accolade of America's favorite getaway for 2025. But aside from boardwalks and beachy fun, the Palmetto State has plenty more excitement to offer. Mountaineers can experience a slice of the Blue Ridge Mountains over in Seneca, a lakefront city with a charming downtown and waterfall hikes. Beachgoers can bask in even more spectacular coastlines in Beaufort, called "America's happiest seaside town." On the other hand, travelers who enjoy walking through storybook streets while enjoying local history should make their way to Cowpens, a low-key little town with a lot of charm.

Tucked between swathes of green woodlands, Cowpens was established in the 1870s, but the town's origins stretch back even further. At least 100 years earlier, the surrounding land was nothing but empty pastures for grazing cattle, and farmers appropriately named the area "Cow-pens." When the Revolutionary War broke out, Continental Army soldiers clashed with British troops amidst the fields in what is now called the Battle of Cowpens, which is preserved as part of Cowpens National Battlefield. Military buffs and history fiends can spend the day touring the grounds before retreating to Cowpens for relaxation.

Though it might be teeny-tiny, Cowpens embraces its small-town atmosphere. Locals gather at the downtown coffee shop to enjoy chitchat and pastries, while the main thoroughfare invites travelers to take a leisurely stroll along the old brick storefronts. Stop by in the summer to join in the merriment of the Mighty Moo Festival, when the town erupts into a lively celebration with parades and music. Local travelers in Greenville are only about 40 minutes by car from Cowpens, while North Carolina road-trippers in Charlotte can make the drive in just over an hour.