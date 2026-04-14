The Oregon Coast's Former Airfield Is Now A Gorgeous Park With A 'Runway' To The Beach

With its skeletal tangles of driftwood and rugged, forested shores, the Crissey Field State Recreation Site has views that one Google reviewer described as "almost jurassic feeling." You can see all the way to California's Point St. George when looking southward across the expansive beach. Though the beach is visually arresting, it's not so ideal for swimming. Activities here are geared towards staying on land. One thing visitors often enjoy is wandering the trails that lead to the beach and through the wetlands and old-growth spruce forest.

The trails within the site itself are short — under a mile each. One, the Ocean Beach Trail, hugs the oceanfront, while the Winchuk River Trail takes you to the river bank. According to the East Cascades Bird Alliance, the river mouth is a popular habitat for shorebirds, so you may want to pack some binoculars. If you'd like to extend your hike beyond Crissey Field, it's possible to cross the river heading north and hike up along the coast to McVay Rock State Recreation Site.

Aside from its hikes, the other notable activity that draws people to Crissey Field is rockhounding. According to Northwest Rockhounding, you can find rocks like agate, jasper, quartz, and jade by combing along the shoreline and the riverbanks. One Google reviewer even insisted, "Agate is everywhere!"