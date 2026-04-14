Some Of Canada's Best Beaches Line This Massive, Dazzling Gem Of A Lake In Manitoba
Lake Winnipeg is located in Manitoba, the Canadian province where you can take a wildlife safari to see polar bears, moose, and beluga whales. It's the third largest lake entirely in Canada, covering almost 9,500 square miles, and you can find some of Canada's best beaches along its waters. It might be a long way to the ocean, but big lakes give central Canada a place to enjoy long shorelines, lakeshore camping, and various watersports. Most of our recommendations for Lake Winnipeg's best beaches are based on reviews from Google and Tripadvisor, which mention the soft sand, clean campgrounds, and year-round fishing. One reviewer used words like "impressive and magnificent" to describe the lake and beaches overall.
Seasonal conditions are an important factor when it comes to planning a trip to the region. Unless ice fishing and cross-country skiing are part of your itinerary — and the winter season here does have its charm — it's best to visit these locations in the summer. That's when the miles of pristine beaches are the easiest to access, and the further north you go, the more untouched they are.
Winnipeg is the capital of Manitoba and the closest major city to Lake Winnipeg. It has an international airport, a train station, long-haul bus connections, and provides transportation to all points north in the province. This is the starting point for one of VIA Rail's Adventure Routes to the city of Churchill, the world's polar bear capital. There's no public transportation to any of the beaches, however, so it's better to secure your own transportation by renting a car from the airport.
The best beaches along the shores of Lake Winnipeg
Patricia Beach is only an hour away from downtown Winnipeg. It's part of Patricia Beach Provincial Park, which stretches for 1.5 miles across Balsam Bay. The park also includes a marsh and strands of forest, but most visitors come for the spacious, sandy beach. There are basic amenities in the park, such as bathrooms, picnic tables, and places for swimming.
Grand Beach gets high praise from Redditors, who love the open, sandy beaches but advise caution when it comes to water quality. Tripadvisor reviews give the beach a 4.3-star rating overall, and not only for the miles of white sand beach. One reviewer mentions the walking trails, community club activities, and peaceful atmosphere. The beach is found at Grand Beach Provincial Park, and the small town of Grand Marais is only 5 minutes away.
Sunset Beach is located on the northern tip of Hecla Island, has a 4.6-star rating on Google, and is part of Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park. One Google reviewer states that you should visit at the right time and see the amazing sunset for yourself. Another review praises the park for the natural beauty, gives the beach 5 stars, and mentions a few amenities that include picnic tables and a dog beach.
Exploring the beaches and towns of the Interlake Region
The best locations on the western shore of Lake Winnipeg include Winnipeg Beach, Gimli Beach, and Sandy Bar Beach. Winnipeg Beach is only an hour's drive from the big city and makes for a nice place to start exploring the west coast and the Interlake Region. Winnipeg Beach Provincial Park also includes a boardwalk, hiking trails, full-service campsites, and a variety of other amenities along with a wide-open beach.
Gimli is a word from Norse mythology that means "paradise," and the Icelanders who founded this city felt that it was an appropriate name. Visit this artsy escape and experience its Icelandic roots in August at the Icelandic Folk Festival, while also enjoying Gimli Beach. This sandy stretch of lakeshore is described as "amazing" and "exotic" by a reviewer on Tripadvisor, who also notes its affordability.
Sandy Bar Beach is located 30 miles north of Gimli and is the ideal choice for peace and quiet. Other than the road that leads to the location, there are few modern conveniences here, and the nearest town for rest and supplies is Riverton, a 10-minute drive directly inland. The unique feature of this beach is the long sand bar that stretches out into the water, a point of note among Google reviews. A visitor who came in November described this feature as "a narrow sandbar" and the beach overall as "a quiet and peaceful place with some nice views."