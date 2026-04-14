Some Of Canada's Best Beaches Line This Massive, Dazzling Gem Of A Lake In Manitoba

Lake Winnipeg is located in Manitoba, the Canadian province where you can take a wildlife safari to see polar bears, moose, and beluga whales. It's the third largest lake entirely in Canada, covering almost 9,500 square miles, and you can find some of Canada's best beaches along its waters. It might be a long way to the ocean, but big lakes give central Canada a place to enjoy long shorelines, lakeshore camping, and various watersports. Most of our recommendations for Lake Winnipeg's best beaches are based on reviews from Google and Tripadvisor, which mention the soft sand, clean campgrounds, and year-round fishing. One reviewer used words like "impressive and magnificent" to describe the lake and beaches overall.

Seasonal conditions are an important factor when it comes to planning a trip to the region. Unless ice fishing and cross-country skiing are part of your itinerary — and the winter season here does have its charm — it's best to visit these locations in the summer. That's when the miles of pristine beaches are the easiest to access, and the further north you go, the more untouched they are.

Winnipeg is the capital of Manitoba and the closest major city to Lake Winnipeg. It has an international airport, a train station, long-haul bus connections, and provides transportation to all points north in the province. This is the starting point for one of VIA Rail's Adventure Routes to the city of Churchill, the world's polar bear capital. There's no public transportation to any of the beaches, however, so it's better to secure your own transportation by renting a car from the airport.