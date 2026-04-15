These Scenic Belize Resorts Are Owned By A Famous Filmmaker
Visiting exotic TV and movie locations is popular business in the world of tourism. However, one filmmaker has taken it to an elite level, opening resorts for cinema lovers across the globe. Multiple Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola, most famous for writing and directing "The Godfather" trilogy, has been quietly amassing gorgeous properties and opening them as luxury resorts since the 1990s — three of which are in scenic, oceanside Belize.
Not only is Coppola a boundary-breaking creative, but he's also become an "accidental hotelier," making shrewd investments in purchasing and restoring properties, often in collaboration with his filmmaking children Roman and Sofia Coppola, who are also well-respected screenwriters and directors. This family side hustle, known as The Coppola Hideaways, now has seven resorts in the portfolio, but it's the Belize stunners whose tropical vibes we're most impressed by.
Turtle Inn and its private island, Coral Caye, are Coppola's newer idyllic beach resorts on Belize's coast. The forested, inland Blancaneaux Lodge is where the chain began. Coppola initially purchased the lodge to use as his own family getaway, so it has his own touches woven into the design, like all of the Coppola Hideaways. He told Architectural Digest in an interview, "I plan, design, and finish them all myself, with my family as the test customer. So the places tend to reflect our own wants and wishes." And the wants and wishes are elegant indeed; a stay at these higher-end properties comes with rates that typically fall into the four-digit range.
Two resorts in one at Coppola's Turtle Inn
The laid-back Turtle Inn resort perches on the sweeping shores of the Placencia Peninsula in southern Belize, the only country in Central America where English is the official language. It was rebuilt by the Coppola family after a hurricane in the early 2000s, the refurb weaving in the Balinese-inspired design that is the resort's calling card today. Thatched-roof villas, sandy paths, jaw-dropping ocean views, and the gentle lapping of the Caribbean Sea's waves make for an idyllic setting, with lush gardens enclosing the remote resort. Placencia itself is a narrow stretch of land between a lagoon and the ocean, so peace and privacy are king, alongside great snorkeling thanks to access to the Belize Barrier Reef. And if lazing on the beach isn't your thing, Turtle Inn's state-of-the-art gym and pickleball court are on hand to get those gains in.
A 25-minute boat ride from the village of Placencia is the satellite resort to Turtle Inn, the tiny private island of Coral Caye surrounded by turquoise water. With only a couple of rustic cabanas, this "Castaway" fantasy can host groups of up to 10 people. It's entirely secluded, so it's perfect for romantic getaways and family get-togethers, and just a few steps away, guests can go snorkeling right off the beach. The punchy price tag comes with dedicated staff – luxury for those who can afford it.
Blancaneaux Lodge, where the Coppola resorts started
Deep within Belize's lush Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve, a hidden spot that's home to one of the highest waterfalls in Central America, The Coppola Hideaways Blancaneaux Lodge is a completely different world from the coastal stays — a cooler, greener hotel than Turtle Inn, graced with the ambient sounds of local rivers and waterfalls. It was Francis Ford Coppola's first venture in Belize, purchased in the 1980s when he fell for this remote jungle escape. What began as a private family retreat gradually evolved into a small, intimate resort that first opened to the public in 1993, launching the Coppola family's collection of properties in the country.
Today, it still feels secluded and personal, with rustic cabanas and fresh open spaces. The lodge has its own stables, where horseback riding sessions can be booked in, a shrouded freshwater swimming pool, and a peaceful spa with an outdoor hot tub, so you can be as active or lazy as the day dictates.
The lodge sits along the Privassion Creek, where you can swim or just relax to the rush of water. Surrounded by pine forest, orchids, and misty hills, here it's all about exploring waterfalls, caves, and Maya sites nearby. Film lovers, you might want to start saving up for these bucket-list stays now.