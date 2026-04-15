These Scenic Belize Resorts Are Owned By A Famous Filmmaker

Visiting exotic TV and movie locations is popular business in the world of tourism. However, one filmmaker has taken it to an elite level, opening resorts for cinema lovers across the globe. Multiple Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola, most famous for writing and directing "The Godfather" trilogy, has been quietly amassing gorgeous properties and opening them as luxury resorts since the 1990s — three of which are in scenic, oceanside Belize.

Not only is Coppola a boundary-breaking creative, but he's also become an "accidental hotelier," making shrewd investments in purchasing and restoring properties, often in collaboration with his filmmaking children Roman and Sofia Coppola, who are also well-respected screenwriters and directors. This family side hustle, known as The Coppola Hideaways, now has seven resorts in the portfolio, but it's the Belize stunners whose tropical vibes we're most impressed by.

Turtle Inn and its private island, Coral Caye, are Coppola's newer idyllic beach resorts on Belize's coast. The forested, inland Blancaneaux Lodge is where the chain began. Coppola initially purchased the lodge to use as his own family getaway, so it has his own touches woven into the design, like all of the Coppola Hideaways. He told Architectural Digest in an interview, "I plan, design, and finish them all myself, with my family as the test customer. So the places tend to reflect our own wants and wishes." And the wants and wishes are elegant indeed; a stay at these higher-end properties comes with rates that typically fall into the four-digit range.