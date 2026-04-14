The Convenient $14 Luggage-Mounted Cup Caddy On Amazon That 'Every Traveler Needs'
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While we appreciate a fancy tech gadget, sometimes the best travel accessories are simple items that provide solutions to common problems. Few accessories exemplify this more than the riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder, which transforms the handle of any suitcase into a way to keep your hands free while moving about the airport. And best of all? This affordable travel accessory is something you can pick up for less than $20.
So how does it work? The fabric cup holder wraps around the telescopic handle of your luggage and is held in place with velcro. Once attached, it has two coffee cup-sized holders for your drinks and other small items, as well as a back pocket to slip in a cell phone or travel documents. For anyone who hates having to fumble with items while trying to drag their suitcase through the airport, the cup holder is a quick, easy solution to prevent spills and frustration.
Currently, the cup holder is selling on Amazon for $13.99 and has a 4.4-star rating across over 3,000 reviews. "This riemot luggage travel cup holder has proven to be one of those simple but brilliant solutions that I didn't know I needed until I had it," writes one frequent business traveler on Amazon, who also marveled at the effectiveness of the cup holder. This feedback is mirrored in many reviews, with one happy customer calling it a "handy travel companion."
Keep your hands free and items in place with this clever travel cup holder
The riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder comes in several different colors and patterns, allowing you to match it to your personal tastes. According to the manufacturer, the standard drink holder can hold any bottle 10 inches or less in diameter, making it a usable option for everything from coffee cups to hydro flasks. There are also a few different models, including one specifically designed to hold a large 40-ounce Stanley cup with a handle, as well as a model with an extra pocket to hold a tablet.
Before purchasing, just ensure that the cup holder will work for your suitcase, as it won't fit handles wider than 9.5 inches apart. Some reviewers were also concerned about the build of the cup holder, while others felt that the construction held up during use, providing them with a space to hold drinks, tickets, phones, and other small items. And, because it's small and compact, it's easy to fold and stow away after use.
"Quick and to the point, this cup holder worked great for me at a crowded airport with no place to put [your] cup down," writes one reviewer on Amazon. "When it was time to board, just open the Velcro and put it in your back pocket or in your carry-on!" So if you're looking for an affordable, easy way to keep your hands free, whether you are stranded in the airport or moving between gates on a layover, this travel cup holder will make your life infinitely easier.