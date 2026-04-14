The Convenient $14 Luggage-Mounted Cup Caddy On Amazon That 'Every Traveler Needs'

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While we appreciate a fancy tech gadget, sometimes the best travel accessories are simple items that provide solutions to common problems. Few accessories exemplify this more than the riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder, which transforms the handle of any suitcase into a way to keep your hands free while moving about the airport. And best of all? This affordable travel accessory is something you can pick up for less than $20.

So how does it work? The fabric cup holder wraps around the telescopic handle of your luggage and is held in place with velcro. Once attached, it has two coffee cup-sized holders for your drinks and other small items, as well as a back pocket to slip in a cell phone or travel documents. For anyone who hates having to fumble with items while trying to drag their suitcase through the airport, the cup holder is a quick, easy solution to prevent spills and frustration.

Currently, the cup holder is selling on Amazon for $13.99 and has a 4.4-star rating across over 3,000 reviews. "This riemot luggage travel cup holder has proven to be one of those simple but brilliant solutions that I didn't know I needed until I had it," writes one frequent business traveler on Amazon, who also marveled at the effectiveness of the cup holder. This feedback is mirrored in many reviews, with one happy customer calling it a "handy travel companion."