The 4 Best Parks In Atlanta For Outdoor Fun
When it comes to having fun in Atlanta, there are plenty of options available for visitors of all ages. From theme parks to museums, there's something for everyone. But if you're particularly drawn to green spaces and outdoor fun, Atlanta also offers some of the best parks in the country.
While the greater Atlanta metro area is home to incredible greenery — including Stone Mountain Park, one of Georgia's most-visited family-friendly attractions – this list focuses on the city of Atlanta itself. As a local, I've found that from the inimitable Piedmont Park to Historic Fourth Ward Park, these spaces offer a different way to experience the city.
That said, Georgia weather can be hot, humid, and rainy, so it's always smart to check the forecast before heading out. A little heat shouldn't keep you away, but planning ahead helps. Pack a bag, and see what the four best parks in Atlanta have to offer.
Piedmont Park
Kicking things off is arguably Atlanta's best park — and my personal favorite — Piedmont Park. Located in the heart of Midtown, one of the city's most walkable neighborhoods, the park has everything you need for a full day outdoors.
The park is divided into several areas, so you can pick and choose what you want to do during your visit. You can wander scenic spots like Clear Creek, Lake Clara Meer, and the Meadow, or explore roughly 5 miles of walking trails while getting your steps in and taking in the scenery. Alternatively, if you want something a bit more structured, head to the Atlanta Botanical Garden at the park's north end. Seasonal blooms — especially in spring — make it a standout, though it's worth visiting year-round. As of this writing, general admission starts at $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children when purchased online, though prices can vary by date.
If you're more interested in sports and outdoor activities, check out the Active Oval on the west side of the park, where you'll find sports courts, fitness equipment, and sand volleyball courts. Some spaces require reservations, but open play is also available, especially on Fridays. There's also the Piedmont Park Aquatic Center overlooking the lake, just in case you prefer swimming or water sports instead. It only costs $5 per person to get in.
Grant Park
Next, head south of downtown to Grant Park. According to the Grant Park Conservancy, it's Atlanta's oldest park and the fourth-largest, spanning just over 131 acres. Established in 1883 from land donated by Lemuel P. Grant (then just 100 acres), the park has grown over time into a major multi-use space that includes Zoo Atlanta.
Much of my experience here centers on the zoo, which is a worthwhile addition to any itinerary. It occupies the southern portion of the park and offers a full day of activities, with animals such as elephants, rhinos, and lions. As of this writing, general admission is around $30 for adults and about $25 for children, with dynamic pricing depending on the day.
Still, you don't need a zoo ticket to enjoy Grant Park. You can easily spend a full day here for free if you bring your own food. The park also features a recreation center, a pool, playgrounds, and various walking trails. Plus, as of spring 2026, the Conservancy has introduced Market in the Park: Goods and Gathering for Everyone, which features community markets and events that highlight local vendors and artists, making it worth checking the calendar before your visit.
Centennial Olympic Park
If your plans include Atlanta's top attractions, you'll likely find yourself downtown near the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola. Right next door just so happens to be Centennial Olympic Park, built for the 1996 Olympic Games and still one of the city's most recognizable public spaces. This makes it easy to incorporate it into your plans, even if you're not hitting every attraction in the area.
The park's Olympic legacy is a major draw. Highlights include the Fountain of Rings — designed in the shape of the Olympic symbol — and the brick-lined square. It's a great place to pause between nearby attractions or spend time exploring the area's history. If you want to learn more about the 1996 games, you can do so at the Atlanta Visitor's Center.
As for activities, families will appreciate the playgrounds at the north end of the park, while art lovers can take in sculptures and installations scattered throughout. At the southern edge, you can find SkyView Atlanta, a massive Ferris wheel that offers some of the best views of the city. At the time of this writing, tickets to ride are $19.50 for adults and $14.50 for kids ages 3 to 11, sans taxes and service fees.
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Although the name suggests otherwise, Historic Fourth Ward Park is one of the more recent additions to Atlanta's park system. It opened in 2012 as part of the Atlanta BeltLine project, though the surrounding neighborhood dates back to the 19th century. At just under 20 acres, it's the smallest park on this list, but also one of the most visually striking. I love how the park incorporates both greenery and city infrastructure to create a unique landscape.
The centerpiece is the Clear Creek Basin, designed to reduce flooding. Thanks to thoughtful landscaping, it doesn't look like a drainage reservoir. Instead, it resembles a natural pond, complete with a central fountain and walking paths. On the southern edge, an amphitheater offers a place to sit and relax, though I wish it had more shade. A skate park is located a few blocks away from the main green space, so plan accordingly if you want to include it in your visit.
Beyond the beauty of this park, its location is another reason to add it to your travel itinerary. The Old Fourth Ward is a walkable neighborhood with restaurants and shops, but the crown jewel is Ponce City Market, a giant former Sears store turned into a vibrant hub of trendy eats. It's across the street from the park's northern tip, so you can explore the park and then the market, or vice versa.
Methodology
Atlanta has more than 500 parks within city limits, making it no small task to narrow the list. As a local, I based these selections on personal experience and how strongly I would recommend each park to a first-time visitor.
I also prioritized parks that offer something beyond grassy fields and playgrounds — whether that's notable attractions, unique design, or proximity to other points of interest. Each of these parks is worth visiting in its own right and adds something memorable to a visit to Atlanta.