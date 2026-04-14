A Favorite Spot For Pizza In Colorado Is This Denver Gem With A Rare Seal Of Neapolitan Authenticity
When you think of good pizza across the U.S., you might think of a slice of New York pizza or a deep-dish Chicago pie. But don't sleep on Denver; as it turns out, Denver is one of the best cities in the country for good pizza. And one of the go-to spots in the Mile High City for pizza is Marco's Coal Fired. This spot makes traditional Neapolitan pizza that has earned an official stamp of approval from Italy. It's the No. 1 pizza place in Denver on Tripadvisor, and it's also got a 4.8 on OpenTable. Plus, it earned a mention in the Michelin Guide.
Marco's was the first Colorado restaurant to be certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, which means it's been confirmed as a restaurant that makes authentic Neapolitan pizza. It sources its high-end flour, whole tomatoes, and cheeses from Italy; the dough is hand stretched; and the large ovens get super hot — up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. While the name of the restaurant mentions coal, the pizza ovens are wood fired, and as co-owner Mark Dym noted on Instagram, they use hickory whenever they can. The ovens were originally built in Naples, and they can cook a pizza in 90 seconds or less. The resulting pizza has a charred crust and that traditional flop that you expect from a real Neapolitan pizza – and it's got layers of fantastic flavor.
The restaurant is in the Ballpark neighborhood in the northern area of downtown, just a few blocks from Coors Field where the Colorado Rockies play, so it does get busy on game days. However, you can make reservations.
Menu options at Marco's Coal Fired in Denver
The pizza options at Marco's Coal Fired include the classic margherita pizza, which you can get with traditional bufala mozzarella. If you want to design your own pie, additional topping options include prosciutto di Parma, hot coppa, arugula, artichokes, and more. Substitutions on specialty pizzas are not permitted because they've been designed for the ideal flavor combination as is, like the Manhattan, which is topped with limoncello chicken, red onion, pine nuts, basil pesto, and a mix of cheeses. You can also get gluten-free pizza here, which can be hard to find. While the pizza is very much the star of the show, the menu also includes chicken wings, lasagna, cannoli, and Nutella pizza.
Marco's is definitely a popular spot. The restaurant has an indoor dining room along with an outdoor patio that reviewers enjoyed. One Yelp reviewer noted the authenticity: "Marco's is an A+ in my book. I've been here a number of times and it's hit the mark every time. My family hails from Naples so Neapolitan-style pizza is just one of those things that's baked into the bloodline. Marco's really delivers and has me feeling like I'm back in Naples — almost."
Marco's is one of the stops on the Delicious Denver Downtown Food Tour, which is a particularly great way for visitors to try some of the city's best flavors. If you're looking for a place to stay nearby, The Maven, inside the Dairy Block microneighborhood in Lower Denver, is half a mile away. And there's also a second Marco's Coal Fired in the quaint community of Englewood, south of downtown Denver.