A Favorite Spot For Pizza In Colorado Is This Denver Gem With A Rare Seal Of Neapolitan Authenticity

When you think of good pizza across the U.S., you might think of a slice of New York pizza or a deep-dish Chicago pie. But don't sleep on Denver; as it turns out, Denver is one of the best cities in the country for good pizza. And one of the go-to spots in the Mile High City for pizza is Marco's Coal Fired. This spot makes traditional Neapolitan pizza that has earned an official stamp of approval from Italy. It's the No. 1 pizza place in Denver on Tripadvisor, and it's also got a 4.8 on OpenTable. Plus, it earned a mention in the Michelin Guide.

Marco's was the first Colorado restaurant to be certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, which means it's been confirmed as a restaurant that makes authentic Neapolitan pizza. It sources its high-end flour, whole tomatoes, and cheeses from Italy; the dough is hand stretched; and the large ovens get super hot — up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. While the name of the restaurant mentions coal, the pizza ovens are wood fired, and as co-owner Mark Dym noted on Instagram, they use hickory whenever they can. The ovens were originally built in Naples, and they can cook a pizza in 90 seconds or less. The resulting pizza has a charred crust and that traditional flop that you expect from a real Neapolitan pizza – and it's got layers of fantastic flavor.

The restaurant is in the Ballpark neighborhood in the northern area of downtown, just a few blocks from Coors Field where the Colorado Rockies play, so it does get busy on game days. However, you can make reservations.