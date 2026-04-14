'Fort Lauderdale's Longest-Running Boat Ride River Tour' Has A Bar, Beauty, And All-You-Can-Eat Dinner

By Jenna Kelley
New River in Las Olas, where the Jungle Queen sails Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

One of the best ways to tour Fort Lauderdale, aka the "Venice of America," is by sailing on a hop-on, hop-off water taxi, with a cocktail in hand. The Jungle Queen, billed as the city's "longest-running boat ride river tour," per Zoom Info, offers scenic cruising with a full bar and — on select sailings — an all-you-can-eat dinner on a private island. I'm a local who strolls the Riverwalk often, and I still see a steady queue boarding the vessel more than 90 years later.

Operating since 1935, the iconic double-decker vessel glides past palm-lined canals and some of Fort Lauderdale's most fashionable streets. Passengers can view affluent mansions and mega-yachts along the Intracoastal Waterway, including a stretch known as the "Millionaire's Row," some of which belong to red-carpet-worthy icons, like Steven Spielberg.

The Jungle Queen offers a 90-minute guided sightseeing tour with morning and afternoon options for under $35 (as of this writing), as well as a sailing with an evening visit to a private island for $75 to $80, depending on the day. The island experience features a traditional Polynesian-style performance paired with an all-you-can-eat dinner. The menu centers on barbecue cuisine, complete with baby back ribs, chicken tenders, potatoes, coleslaw, and cornbread. Only one ticket option includes dinner, but both journeys come with a full liquor bar on board. No matter the route, sipping on a tropical signature cocktail while admiring Michael Mann's mansion (an executive producer of "Miami Vice") is a must. Even after decades, travelers leave with a gleam in their eye, grateful for the scenic views, spirits, and private island retreat.

Jungle Queen's private island tour experience

The Jungle Queen sailing along the intracoastal travelview/Shutterstock

As mentioned, sailing the Intracoastal Waterway brings you surprisingly close to multi-million dollar homes owned by some of Hollywood's biggest legends. Fort Lauderdale is also often referred to as the "Yachting Capital of the World," making a boat tour something of a local rite of passage. The Jungle Queen offers a simple, historical way to check both boxes. While it is a tourist attraction, I can attest that it isn't a gimmick. Boats, yachts, and kayaks are always trailing the same routes as the Jungle Queen, providing a local-style adventure — with the added benefit of a bar and a private island stop.

The private island tour is a 4-hour excursion that includes a voyage to the island and a transfer to a Polynesian-style property. The shoreside decor sets the scene for the live performance that follows. With bamboo railings, tiki overhangs, and a zoo with exotic birds, guests witness a different side to Fort Lauderdale's sophisticated downtown. The performance includes Hula dancers, fire breathers, and fire eaters dressed in traditional costumes. Meals are served buffet-style, with barbecue dishes and sides available throughout the evening. Afterward, the Jungle Queen returns to the Bahia Mar Yachting Center to complete the journey near Florida's most walkable street art-filled streets by the beach

More than 6,100 Google reviewers have rated their experience over 4 stars, proving it's appropriate for any occasion. Some groups have spent it on work events, while others have spent it on a romantic date night. Travelers interested can book directly on the Jungle Queen's website. It might be built as a tourist attraction, but it's the type of activity that locals don't completely overlook — and it's an easy way to get on the water.

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