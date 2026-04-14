'Fort Lauderdale's Longest-Running Boat Ride River Tour' Has A Bar, Beauty, And All-You-Can-Eat Dinner
One of the best ways to tour Fort Lauderdale, aka the "Venice of America," is by sailing on a hop-on, hop-off water taxi, with a cocktail in hand. The Jungle Queen, billed as the city's "longest-running boat ride river tour," per Zoom Info, offers scenic cruising with a full bar and — on select sailings — an all-you-can-eat dinner on a private island. I'm a local who strolls the Riverwalk often, and I still see a steady queue boarding the vessel more than 90 years later.
Operating since 1935, the iconic double-decker vessel glides past palm-lined canals and some of Fort Lauderdale's most fashionable streets. Passengers can view affluent mansions and mega-yachts along the Intracoastal Waterway, including a stretch known as the "Millionaire's Row," some of which belong to red-carpet-worthy icons, like Steven Spielberg.
The Jungle Queen offers a 90-minute guided sightseeing tour with morning and afternoon options for under $35 (as of this writing), as well as a sailing with an evening visit to a private island for $75 to $80, depending on the day. The island experience features a traditional Polynesian-style performance paired with an all-you-can-eat dinner. The menu centers on barbecue cuisine, complete with baby back ribs, chicken tenders, potatoes, coleslaw, and cornbread. Only one ticket option includes dinner, but both journeys come with a full liquor bar on board. No matter the route, sipping on a tropical signature cocktail while admiring Michael Mann's mansion (an executive producer of "Miami Vice") is a must. Even after decades, travelers leave with a gleam in their eye, grateful for the scenic views, spirits, and private island retreat.
Jungle Queen's private island tour experience
As mentioned, sailing the Intracoastal Waterway brings you surprisingly close to multi-million dollar homes owned by some of Hollywood's biggest legends. Fort Lauderdale is also often referred to as the "Yachting Capital of the World," making a boat tour something of a local rite of passage. The Jungle Queen offers a simple, historical way to check both boxes. While it is a tourist attraction, I can attest that it isn't a gimmick. Boats, yachts, and kayaks are always trailing the same routes as the Jungle Queen, providing a local-style adventure — with the added benefit of a bar and a private island stop.
The private island tour is a 4-hour excursion that includes a voyage to the island and a transfer to a Polynesian-style property. The shoreside decor sets the scene for the live performance that follows. With bamboo railings, tiki overhangs, and a zoo with exotic birds, guests witness a different side to Fort Lauderdale's sophisticated downtown. The performance includes Hula dancers, fire breathers, and fire eaters dressed in traditional costumes. Meals are served buffet-style, with barbecue dishes and sides available throughout the evening. Afterward, the Jungle Queen returns to the Bahia Mar Yachting Center to complete the journey near Florida's most walkable street art-filled streets by the beach.
More than 6,100 Google reviewers have rated their experience over 4 stars, proving it's appropriate for any occasion. Some groups have spent it on work events, while others have spent it on a romantic date night. Travelers interested can book directly on the Jungle Queen's website. It might be built as a tourist attraction, but it's the type of activity that locals don't completely overlook — and it's an easy way to get on the water.