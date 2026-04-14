'Fort Lauderdale's Longest-Running Boat Ride River Tour' Has A Bar, Beauty, And All-You-Can-Eat Dinner

One of the best ways to tour Fort Lauderdale, aka the "Venice of America," is by sailing on a hop-on, hop-off water taxi, with a cocktail in hand. The Jungle Queen, billed as the city's "longest-running boat ride river tour," per Zoom Info, offers scenic cruising with a full bar and — on select sailings — an all-you-can-eat dinner on a private island. I'm a local who strolls the Riverwalk often, and I still see a steady queue boarding the vessel more than 90 years later.

Operating since 1935, the iconic double-decker vessel glides past palm-lined canals and some of Fort Lauderdale's most fashionable streets. Passengers can view affluent mansions and mega-yachts along the Intracoastal Waterway, including a stretch known as the "Millionaire's Row," some of which belong to red-carpet-worthy icons, like Steven Spielberg.

The Jungle Queen offers a 90-minute guided sightseeing tour with morning and afternoon options for under $35 (as of this writing), as well as a sailing with an evening visit to a private island for $75 to $80, depending on the day. The island experience features a traditional Polynesian-style performance paired with an all-you-can-eat dinner. The menu centers on barbecue cuisine, complete with baby back ribs, chicken tenders, potatoes, coleslaw, and cornbread. Only one ticket option includes dinner, but both journeys come with a full liquor bar on board. No matter the route, sipping on a tropical signature cocktail while admiring Michael Mann's mansion (an executive producer of "Miami Vice") is a must. Even after decades, travelers leave with a gleam in their eye, grateful for the scenic views, spirits, and private island retreat.