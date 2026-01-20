Florida's 'Venice Of America' Is Best Explored Via This Breathtaking Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
When visiting Venice, you can't miss going for a ride on a gondola — or, at the very least, on a budget-friendly vaporetto, or water bus. In the Venice of America, Fort Lauderdale, you also have different options for getting out on the water. You could go on a sightseeing cruise, a sunset sailing tour, or an outing on a replica pirate ship. But one of the best ways to explore the city's 300 miles of inland waterways is on a hop-on, hop-off adventure aboard the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi.
The company offers daily service on three interconnected routes in Fort Lauderdale and its neighboring communities of Pompano Beach and Hollywood. The Fort Lauderdale route has eleven stops, and you can board anywhere along it, from the southernmost stop at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina (which doubles as a transfer point to the Hollywood route) to the northernmost stop at Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill, a waterfront sports bar that also serves as a transfer point to the Pompano Beach loop.
A major highlight along the hop-on, hop-off itinerary is Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Florida's prettiest nature escape. Nicknamed Fort Lauderdale's Central Park, it's tucked away between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway and features lovely picnic areas, walking trails, bike and stand-up paddleboard rentals, and beach access. Grab a bite at the Grill at the Grove (open most days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), the state park's waterfront café and bar. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk, and admission is $2 per person. If you love Hugh Taylor Birch, consider a detour to Mizell-Johnson State Park, an under-the-radar barrier island with paddling and snorkeling in nearby Dania Beach.
Cruise around Fort Lauderdale on the Water Taxi
Other spots to hop off the water taxi include Las Olas Boulevard, the most walkable street in Florida. Framed by palm trees and lined with shops, restaurants, and art galleries, it's the perfect place for a tropical stroll by the beach. (The water taxi lets you off at the corner of Las Olas Boulevard and SE 9th Avenue.)
Another great stop on the route for a fresh seafood lunch or fruity cocktails is 15th Street Fisheries (open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), located inside the Lauderdale Marina. Or hop off the water taxi at Marina Village + Bahia Mar, (open daily from 11 a.m. to late) where a waterfront food hall houses eight culinary kiosks and the stylish Mainland Bar hosts a lively happy hour. There's live music at 6 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Water taxis run every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the Fort Lauderdale loop, water taxis depart stops every 35 to 45 minutes. The company website has a Water Taxi Tracker where you can see the live locations of water taxis and find out when the next one is coming. Tickets for unlimited daily rides cost $38 for adults and $18 for kids (those five and under ride for free). If you're more interested in a sunset cruise down the waterway, try the evening-only pass to ride from 5 to 10 p.m. ($25 for adults). Purchase tickets online to avoid standing in line at the boat docks.