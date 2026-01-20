Florida's 'Venice Of America' Is Best Explored Via This Breathtaking Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Other spots to hop off the water taxi include Las Olas Boulevard, the most walkable street in Florida. Framed by palm trees and lined with shops, restaurants, and art galleries, it's the perfect place for a tropical stroll by the beach. (The water taxi lets you off at the corner of Las Olas Boulevard and SE 9th Avenue.)

Another great stop on the route for a fresh seafood lunch or fruity cocktails is 15th Street Fisheries (open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), located inside the Lauderdale Marina. Or hop off the water taxi at Marina Village + Bahia Mar, (open daily from 11 a.m. to late) where a waterfront food hall houses eight culinary kiosks and the stylish Mainland Bar hosts a lively happy hour. There's live music at 6 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Water taxis run every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the Fort Lauderdale loop, water taxis depart stops every 35 to 45 minutes. The company website has a Water Taxi Tracker where you can see the live locations of water taxis and find out when the next one is coming. Tickets for unlimited daily rides cost $38 for adults and $18 for kids (those five and under ride for free). If you're more interested in a sunset cruise down the waterway, try the evening-only pass to ride from 5 to 10 p.m. ($25 for adults). Purchase tickets online to avoid standing in line at the boat docks.