Las Vegas' Vibrant Casino Is Introducing A Whole New Thrilling Element To Gaming
If you haven't visited Las Vegas in a few years, you might be surprised to see how much the city has been transforming. Several legacy casinos have closed, and new ones have opened, including Durango Casino, located 15 minutes from the Strip with free parking and top-notch restaurants. Las Vegas is also getting a baseball stadium on the Strip, and there's a new art museum downtown. As the city experiments with novel forms of entertainment and fresh marketing approaches, at least one casino is encouraging visitors to try a new way of gambling.
Park MGM Las Vegas, which opened on the Strip in 2018 and is one of the best-reviewed casino hotels in Las Vegas, is set to unveil a social media-friendly gambling salon. Gambling salons are private rooms offered to high rollers and celebrities so that they can gamble in seclusion, away from the prying eyes of the public. Traditionally, these salons have existed to protect the rich and famous from being filmed or photographed while they're playing, but the salon at Park MGM will work a little differently. In this new type of salon — the first of its kind — audio and video equipment will record players as they play. The Nevada Gaming Commission approved the creation of the salon at the end of March 2026.
What happens in Vegas stays on social media
Historically, recording in Las Vegas casinos has posed privacy issues, which has hampered those wishing to live stream or upload footage of themselves at the slots or betting big at the table games. With this new concept, players can have a recording to take home as a souvenir, in a similar way a roller coaster rider may take home a souvenir picture or video of their experience on the ride. This could also prove a useful service to social media influencers, content creators, or celebrity brands who may want to post or live stream the video or audio content for their platforms. Famous guests will also be able to book the room for a private recording session.
Park MGM, which is located just a three-minute walk away from the T-Mobile Arena, is betting its proximity to the 20,000-seat entertainment venue will help fuel demand for this service, as many people come to the property before and after attending concerts and sporting events. While the space is set to initially offer baccarat, blackjack, and roulette, there will be options available to customize the salon based on players' needs. Signs warning participants that they're on camera will be clearly posted.
Park MGM is also well known for Eataly, Las Vegas' largest Italian food court and gourmet upscale market, and The Park, an outdoor dining and shopping district with a 40-foot dancer sculpture and fun bars and restaurants, like Beerhaus and the Hello Kitty Cafe.