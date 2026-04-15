Las Vegas' Vibrant Casino Is Introducing A Whole New Thrilling Element To Gaming

If you haven't visited Las Vegas in a few years, you might be surprised to see how much the city has been transforming. Several legacy casinos have closed, and new ones have opened, including Durango Casino, located 15 minutes from the Strip with free parking and top-notch restaurants. Las Vegas is also getting a baseball stadium on the Strip, and there's a new art museum downtown. As the city experiments with novel forms of entertainment and fresh marketing approaches, at least one casino is encouraging visitors to try a new way of gambling.

Park MGM Las Vegas, which opened on the Strip in 2018 and is one of the best-reviewed casino hotels in Las Vegas, is set to unveil a social media-friendly gambling salon. Gambling salons are private rooms offered to high rollers and celebrities so that they can gamble in seclusion, away from the prying eyes of the public. Traditionally, these salons have existed to protect the rich and famous from being filmed or photographed while they're playing, but the salon at Park MGM will work a little differently. In this new type of salon — the first of its kind — audio and video equipment will record players as they play. The Nevada Gaming Commission approved the creation of the salon at the end of March 2026.