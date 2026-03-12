10 Best-Reviewed Las Vegas Casino Hotels, Ranked

As one of the most nostalgic Las Vegas casinos, the Golden Nugget is one of downtown Las Vegas' most legendary properties. Situated in the heart of Fremont Street, this casino hotel is the antithesis of nearby Circa in every way. Rather than trying to be something it's not, the Nugget leans wholly into its "Old Vegas" reputation. With ties to the Rat Pack and a history that dates to 1946, it appeals to travelers fascinated by Las Vegas history rather than those drawn in by cutting-edge amenities. While the Nugget isn't as ultra-polished as mega-resorts like the Wynn and ARIA, that's exactly what makes it appealing to those who choose to stay here. It maintains an impressive 4.3 rating based on over 50,000 Google reviews, with guests noting that it has great energy, a fun casino floor, and friendly patrons and staff. This is the kind of place where you might make five new friends at the blackjack table before you call it a night.

The Golden Nugget's most famous feature, though, is the water slide that runs through its shark tank pool. This incredible experience allows guests to literally zoom past the five species of sharks that live here. Those interested in an even more immersive encounter should consider the hotel's shark tank tour, which includes a "backstage" look at how the sharks are cared for. While there are multiple bars and restaurants on-site, Claude's Bar keeps the party going 24/7 for anyone who happens to wander into the Nugget, even if they're looking for a beer at 6 a.m. This is Vegas, after all. For travelers seeking Las Vegas at its most traditional, there are few better places to stay than the Golden Nugget.