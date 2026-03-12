10 Best-Reviewed Las Vegas Casino Hotels, Ranked
Las Vegas is jammed with casino hotels, with the iconic Strip alone housing over 60, but only a handful consistently earn nearly perfect guest recommendations. Flashy marketing (you know, "What happens here, stays here") and celebrity restaurants may draw visitors to the most fun city in America, but it is online guest reviews that reveal which resorts truly deliver the perfect Sin City experience. In this guide, we'll explore the 10 best-reviewed casino hotels in Las Vegas, including options on the Strip, on Fremont Street, and even an off-Strip local favorite that is still within Las Vegas city limits. Each of these properties maintains an average rating of at least 4.0 on Tripadvisor or Google, with some having tens of thousands of reviews.
From the lap of luxury and fountain views at the Bellagio to a surprisingly boutique-style experience at the Cromwell, we'll journey from the North Strip to the South Strip, and even to Frank Sinatra's Old Vegas itself, by the time we reach the end of this guide. All 10 of these resorts stand out for overall service, cleanliness, atmosphere, and amenities. Whether you're planning a milestone celebration, a girls' or guys' getaway, or you want to switch up your usual lodging (my typical haunt is the MGM Grand), these are the Las Vegas casino hotels guests consistently recommend.
Bellagio — for once in a lifetime high-roller luxury
Few casino hotels define Las Vegas quite like the Bellagio. From the moment guests walk past the iconic fountains into the Chihuly-ceilinged lobby, through the over-the-top seasonal floral displays inside the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens — the hot air balloons and flying ship in the summer are my personal favorites — and into Sadelle's for the best breakfast on the Strip (order an egg white omelet), the property delivers everything Las Vegas is supposed to be. Designed to channel the spirit of Italy's Lake Como, everything about the Bellagio screams unapologetic opulence. The hotel's waterside restaurant, Carbone Riviera, earns high marks for its overall aesthetic and menu selections. One frequent Las Vegas diner praised this establishment on Yelp as "easily" at the top of the list anywhere in the city.
With a 4.0-star Tripadvisor rating based on more than 15,000 reviews, guests frequently highlight the Bellagio's upscale casino floor, legendary water show, and exceptional shopping and entertainment options. This resort is home to several high-end boutiques, including Hermès, and fantastic nightlife. The Mayfair Supperclub is a standout experience, transporting guests to a whimsical, 1930s-themed world filled with burlesque dancers and champagne towers. "O" by Cirque du Soleil is another exceptional offering. This underwater-themed show makes perfect sense at a resort that is known for its water features. Guests frequently rave about the Bellagio as the perfect choice for a special occasion, like a birthday or anniversary. If you're seeking a true "this is Vegas" feeling, you can't beat the Bellagio.
Wynn Las Vegas — for the Strip's most refined experience
If the Bellagio is known for Italian flash and unabashed flamboyance, the Wynn Las Vegas is its more refined cousin. From the moment guests enter this resort's airy, floral-filled atrium, they are met with luxury at every turn. This is a true escape from the sensory overload of the Strip, with quiet music, elegant shopping and dining, and even a casino floor that feels restrained compared with many of its on-Strip neighbors. With an incredible 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating based on over 27,000 reviews, Vegas vacationers in search of the high life really can't go wrong with Steve Wynn's flagship property. Reviewers consistently laud this property for its attention to detail, from immaculately clean rooms and high-end linens to courteous, highly professional service.
Many past guests specifically note how well-maintained the Wynn feels, even during Las Vegas's busiest travel seasons. Dining is also a notable perk here. Guests can enjoy an astounding 29 bars and restaurants, many award-winning, without ever leaving their resort. Highlights include Sinatra, a steakhouse that pays homage to Frank's love of Sin City; PISCES Bar & Seafare, where I've enjoyed some of the best lobster tail I've had anywhere on Earth; Mizumi, a highly-curated Japanese dining experience; and Jardin, where vacationers can enjoy brunch with a stunning view of the Wynn's manicured grounds. Speaking of grounds, the Wynn also offers an 18-hole championship golf course designed by PGA great Tom Fazio. For travelers who want a sophisticated Strip experience, the Wynn has been delivering excellence since 2005 and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Venetian Resort — for an all-suite experience and European vibes
The Venetian is undeniably one of the Las Vegas Strip's most visually striking resorts. It is designed to truly transport visitors to Italy, with massive painted ceilings, huge columns, and a generally Old World-inspired ambiance. The main lobby and casino floor feel as if one has entered the Vatican Museums (some of the artwork is nearly indistinguishable), while the attached mall, the Grand Canal Shoppes, makes one feel as if one has stepped outside. The ceiling looks like a realistic sky, and gondolas filled with tourists float under "Venice"'s famous bridges. Among the best experiences here is a meal at BRERA Osteria. The Northern Italian-inspired restaurant is in a space that feels like an authentic Venetian piazza. You can't go wrong with their pesto gnocchi and an Aperol spritz.
Among the major selling points of the Venetian is that it's an all-suite resort, meaning every room offers about twice the space of a standard Las Vegas guest room. Additionally, the Venetian Resort has two separate hotel towers: its eponymous option and the Palazzo, which offers a slightly more "quiet luxury" experience compared with the highly themed atmosphere of the Venetian proper. With a 4.3-star rating from more than 36,000 Tripadvisor reviews, guests find this hotel complex to be one of the Strip's finest. They frequently gush about its oversized living areas and marble bathrooms, especially for longer stays or larger groups. The trio of pools here is also popular. From the high-energy pool deck to the serene pool garden, there's an option for everyone. A newer perk for Venetian guests is that it connects directly to the Las Vegas Sphere. This makes for easy access if one's Vegas trip includes a concert or event at the already-iconic venue. For anyone looking for comfort without sacrificing opulence, the Venetian is a legendary Vegas choice.
The Cosmopolitan — for glitzy style and balcony views
Since it opened in 2010, The Cosmopolitan has offered a glitzy, fashion-forward experience to its guests. From Liberace's rhinestone-encrusted car sitting in the lobby to sweeping curtains of crystals, well, just about everywhere, this on-Strip resort screams "over-the-top" in the best way. Its modern décor, dramatic lighting, and generally high-energy atmosphere make it feel trendier than many of its high-luxury neighbors. One of The Cosmo's biggest draws, which is truly a rarity in Las Vegas, is that its guest rooms have balconies. Guests love stepping outside to views of the Strip and the Bellagio fountain show without leaving their rooms. Indoor-outdoor living is basically non-existent on Las Vegas Boulevard, so this is a unique feature. Overall, The Cosmopolitan has an impressive 4.6-star rating on over 77,000 Google reviews.
Google reviewers often rave about the property's dining scene, chic interior design, and generally social atmosphere. The crowd here tends to be stylish but not standoffish or stuffy, making The Cosmo an especially ideal choice for bachelorette parties or birthday celebrations. It's also centrally located on the Strip, which makes it easy to resort hop or check out major attractions. Popular on-site restaurants include LPM Restaurant & Bar, which offers a bright, airy Mediterranean-inspired vibe, and STK steakhouse, perfect for a date night. The rooftop Marquee Dayclub also adds to the overall party vibe at The Cosmo. This space has bottle service, private cabanas, and an exclusive menu. For travelers who want an upscale stay with a sharp, modern edge, The Cosmopolitan delivers in spades.
ARIA Resort & Casino — For sleek, modern luxury and chic rooms
ARIA is the go-to choice for travelers who prefer clean lines and contemporary style rather than the Old World grandeur of the Venetian, the Bellagio, or even their neighbor, Paris Las Vegas. When guests enter this resort, there are no frescoed ceilings or ornate furnishings. Rather, guests are met with glass, steel, and a distinctly modern aesthetic. With a 4.3 Tripadvisor rating based on more than 38,000 reviews, ARIA offers a calming, rather than overstimulating, experience that leans decidedly away from maximalism. Past visitors frequently note that the rooms here are "spacious" and interactions with staff are extremely pleasant and professional. One of ARIA's most notable features is that every guest room offers a corner view for the best possible look at the Strip.
This property's location is another advantage. Located near both The Cosmo and Park MGM, ARIA's central spot puts it within walking distance of all of the best, fun activities on both the north and south ends of Las Vegas Boulevard. For those who would rather not leave the hotel complex, the attached CityCenter mall — The Shops at Crystals — offers dozens of high-end boutiques from brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada, as well as great dining. Upscale Mastro's Ocean Club is a highly-rated choice here, earning high marks for both food quality and atmosphere. For visitors in search of a modern and minimal experience that still feels luxurious, ARIA Resort & Casino is an excellent fit.
Park MGM — for the non-smoking factor and a relaxed stay
Park MGM made national headlines when it reopened in 2020 as the first completely nonsmoking casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. While an increasing number of Vegas properties offer smoke-free rooms and select public spaces, the fact that Park MGM is entirely nonsmoking is a major perk for many travelers. In fact, this alone contributes heavily to its 4.3 rating based on more than 30,000 Google reviews. In addition to its air quality, guests enjoy the fact that Park MGM is more family-friendly than some other on-Strip resorts. Its lobby features the ever-popular Eataly, where parents and children alike can enjoy Italian fare, including delicious gelato. The design of this entire property feels more approachable than labyrinthine complexes like Caesars Palace, for example. This makes it appealing for those who want to enjoy Vegas without feeling overwhelmed.
Although it's less flashy and amenity-laden than many of its counterparts, Park MGM's on-site bar and entertainment options shouldn't be discounted. While I've never personally stayed at this property, I do enjoy frequenting its Library Restaurant, a space that makes guests feel like Belle in a darker, slightly Gothic version of "Beauty and the Beast." I highly recommend ordering the seared halibut. This hotel is also home to several Las Vegas residencies: New Kids on the Block, Mary J. Blige, and Sammy Hagar, all of whom currently perform here. Park MGM's balance of world-class entertainment options amid an atmosphere that is appropriate for all ages will undoubtedly earn high ratings from guests for many years to come
Circa Resort & Casino — for Fremont's modern adults-only experience
Since opening its doors in 2020, Circa has quickly become a prime choice for Las Vegas visitors who want to stay on Fremont Street without worrying about slightly dingy carpeting or bars that feel dated. Unlike many other older downtown properties, Circa has sleek interior design, guest rooms that feature plush gold and blue color schemes, and an atmosphere that is much more contemporary than most of Fremont's accommodations. One feature that differentiates Circa from almost all other Las Vegas hotels is its strict 21-and-over policy. This creates a grown-up vibe that works well for couples, friend groups, and sports fans who want a social scene that feels fun, but not chaotic.
The sportsbook here, which is one of the world's largest, is especially notable. Massive screens and tiered seating beckon fans to stay awhile — it's seriously easy to spend an entire day here during NFL season or March Madness. Stadium Swim is another major draw that contributes to Circa's great reputation among sports lovers. This multi-level rooftop pool has a huge jumbotron that shows various sporting events all day and all night. Circa has 4.5 stars from nearly 13,000 Google reviews, and guests frequently cite Stadium Swim as one of the main reasons to choose this Las Vegas hotel. For travelers who want a high-energy experience without the tackiness sometimes associated with Fremont Street, Circa is a surefire bet.
Golden Nugget — for old Vegas with a legendary pool
As one of the most nostalgic Las Vegas casinos, the Golden Nugget is one of downtown Las Vegas' most legendary properties. Situated in the heart of Fremont Street, this casino hotel is the antithesis of nearby Circa in every way. Rather than trying to be something it's not, the Nugget leans wholly into its "Old Vegas" reputation. With ties to the Rat Pack and a history that dates to 1946, it appeals to travelers fascinated by Las Vegas history rather than those drawn in by cutting-edge amenities. While the Nugget isn't as ultra-polished as mega-resorts like the Wynn and ARIA, that's exactly what makes it appealing to those who choose to stay here. It maintains an impressive 4.3 rating based on over 50,000 Google reviews, with guests noting that it has great energy, a fun casino floor, and friendly patrons and staff. This is the kind of place where you might make five new friends at the blackjack table before you call it a night.
The Golden Nugget's most famous feature, though, is the water slide that runs through its shark tank pool. This incredible experience allows guests to literally zoom past the five species of sharks that live here. Those interested in an even more immersive encounter should consider the hotel's shark tank tour, which includes a "backstage" look at how the sharks are cared for. While there are multiple bars and restaurants on-site, Claude's Bar keeps the party going 24/7 for anyone who happens to wander into the Nugget, even if they're looking for a beer at 6 a.m. This is Vegas, after all. For travelers seeking Las Vegas at its most traditional, there are few better places to stay than the Golden Nugget.
The Cromwell — for a boutique experience on the Las Vegas Strip
The Cromwell is a unique lodging option on the Las Vegas Strip, not for what it is, but for what it isn't. Rather than asking guests to navigate maze-like hallways just to find the pool, The Cromwell offers a boutique hotel experience right on the boulevard. With just 188 rooms — the MGM Grand has 5,044 rooms, for perspective — it's easy to navigate, with a much more intimate feel than most Vegas resorts. The guest rooms are inspired by contemporary Parisian hideaways, a bit dark and gritty, but undeniably romantic, too. With a 4.3 rating based on 6,700 Tripadvisor reviews, guests enjoy The Cromwell's convenient location and specifically note that the casino dealers here are top-notch.
The Cromwell also certainly isn't lacking in personality. From cheeky French words on the guest room walls to fun hot pink furniture on the rooftop pool deck, this small hotel has a lot to offer. For those who wish to dine on-site, there's another treat. Giada De Laurentiis' flagship Vegas spot, simply named Giada, is located here. Known for its beautiful view, which includes the Bellagio fountain show if you time your reservation correctly, this is a warm, inviting restaurant for anyone who loves Italian cuisine. The Cromwell is also home to several bars and nightclubs, including longtime Strip live-music staple Drai's, which has been part of the property since long before it took on its current name, and Bound Cocktail Lounge, where guests can settle into mustard-colored Chesterfields with craft drinks.
Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa — for an off-Strip locals' experience
Sometimes, Las Vegas travelers want a break from the never-ending buzz of the Strip and the controlled chaos of the Fremont Street Experience. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa offers exactly that. Located about 20 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, close to the beautiful Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, this retreat is a far cry from the constant party in other parts of the city. Red Rock is one of the most underrated casinos in the area. There are a variety of activities here for the whole family, including bowling, horseback riding, and other child-friendly activities. The property is also especially popular with locals, which is a surefire way to know that any establishment lives up to the hype. Generally speaking, the best way to know something is worth going to when you travel is if locals are flocking to it.
Online reviews, of course, also speak volumes, and Red Rock has droves of them. This slightly off-the-beaten-path Vegas casino has a 4.5 rating from over 33,000 Google reviews. The dining lineup is a standout for reviewers, with many guests noting that there is a wide variety of options, including popular brands such as Nielsen's Custard and multiple Starbucks locations. There are also higher-end restaurants on-site, such as Blue Ribbon Sushi, T-Bones Chophouse, and the Rouge Room lounge. The guest rooms here also earn rave reviews for both their chic decor and absolutely incredible views of the desert landscape. For travelers seeking a high-quality casino hotel experience without the constant crowds and noise in busier parts of Las Vegas, this off-Strip favorite consistently impresses visitors with its aesthetic and amenities.
Methodology
To compile this guide, I relied primarily on Tripadvisor ratings and reviews for the hotels listed. To make the cut, each property needed a minimum 4.0 rating. I also used the official websites for each of these Las Vegas casino hotels to gather details and extensively used my own knowledge as a frequent Vegas visitor. I also used high-authority travel sites such as Frommer's and Condé Nast Traveler to provide additional context.