Texas's Gorgeous Lake Getaway Is A Peaceful State Park For Fishing, Hiking, And Cozy Cabin Stays

Texas captures the American imagination with its dynamic cities, but as the second-largest state in the U.S., it also has plenty of nature to explore. From the dense forests and 350-plus miles of coastline to the under-the-radar gem that is Big Bend National Park, there's something to be said about the varying scenic corners of the Lone Star State. It can be hard to pick where to start, but if a laid-back lakeside getaway is on your radar, Possum Kingdom State Park in north central Texas is a destination you don't want to miss.

Tucked away around two hours from Fort Worth (a city considered "where the west begins"), this 1,530-acre state park hugs the shoreline of its namesake lake. Possum Kingdom Lake is a clear, cerulean reservoir and the reserve's central attraction, beckoning you to jump in, cast a line for some fish, or enjoy the views from the trails, cabins, or picnic spots. With an on-site store selling fishing gear, grocery items, and snack options like burgers and fries, you have both nature and creature comforts at this lakeside getaway.

Due to easy access from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the park receives about 60,000 annual visitors, but its large size allows you to find a peaceful pocket to enjoy nature. "Top-notch place to visit. Very quiet nights with others observing the 10 p.m. sound curfew. Beautiful scenery enhanced by Ashe Juniper trees, cacti, the lake, and a big sky. There are plenty of bird watching and fishing opportunities," writes one Google reviewer. Whether you want some family-friendly fun or a solo hike in nature, you can find it year-round at the Possum Kingdom State Park.