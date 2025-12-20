Texas's Newest State Park Is A Hidden Gem Outside Dallas-Fort Worth With Scenic Landscapes And Trails

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Texas State Parks system is about to get even bigger. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the long-anticipated Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas is finally poised to open sometime in 2026 after more than a decade of development. The news is probably music to many adventurers' ears, considering this hidden gem has almost 5,000 acres of scenic landscapes to explore. While an official grand opening date has not yet been announced, Texas Parks and Wildlife will offer the public a sneak peek of the park on January 1, 2026.

That's right, dust off your comfiest pair of cowboy boots, because Palo Pinto Mountains is set to take part in America's State Parks' nationwide "First Day Hikes" tradition. The annual outing, launched in the 1990s, takes place across state parks nationwide and is designed to promote outdoor recreation and encourage people to start the New Year off on the right foot.

"We are so excited to show folks what makes Palo Pinto Mountains so special," Rodney Franklin, the director of Texas State Parks, said in a December 2025 press release. "With the park nearly complete thanks to our hardworking staff and partners, this felt like the perfect way to start 2026 — exploring one of Texas' newest state parks." The park occupies former ranch land and stands roughly 80 miles west of "where the West begins," Fort Worth. If you're from out of the area and are planning a visit once Palo Pinto Mountains officially opens, aim to fly into the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which is only about an hour and a half away by car.